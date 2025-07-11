Geothermal Radar Releases Global Interactive Maps and Model

TULSA, Okla., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geothermal Radar, an early-stage startup that expedites the development of geothermal energy, today announced an exclusive global thermal model that enables users to exploit geothermal gradients across areas of interest. The global model pinpoints existing geothermal project locations to reveal the vast untapped potential for the clean, abundant, and reliable energy the energy source offers globally. Geothermal Radar is part of the EIC Rose Rock platform.

“The next energy revolution isn’t in the air or on the water; it’s underfoot. We’re excited to make geothermal energy more accessible,” said Philip J. Ball, Co-Founder and Partner at Geothermal Radar. “Our aggressive development plan allows us to continuously iterate Geothermal Radar’s capabilities to align with the evolving needs of all geothermal project stakeholders.”

Geothermal Radar’s platform empowers governments to build national geothermal strategies, providing a reliable standard for awarding new geothermal licensing rounds. It also offers a single platform that energy companies, geothermal developers, and industrial partners can use to decarbonize facilities and buildings including data centers and oil and gas production facilities as well as LNG, ammonia, hydrogen, coal, steel, cement and carbon capture operations. It’s the only platform that supports the exploration of economic decarbonization on a global scale.

Geothermal Radar features over 40 geospatial models to guide the presented geothermal maps and gradients. It supports engineered “closed loop” geothermal (CLG), engineered “open loop” (EGS), natural hydrothermal systems (NHS) and superhot rock (SHR) geothermal projects with temperatures starting at 374 degrees Celsius.

Users can leverage the thermal meta-model aggregating information from all integrated isotherm models and data, and use Geothermal Radar’s global lithostatic pressure module to further rank locations. Geothermal Radar’s global thermal and pressure model connects to a techno-economic engine that allows users to assess and compare engineered open loop (FERVO-style) and closed loop (EAVOR-style) projects over the lifetime of a proposed project.

The platform’s freeware offers a low-resolution global model while high-resolution models, maps, and region-specific data from wells to stacked financial and regulatory incentives are available in premium and enterprise versions. Additionally, the enterprise option allows workflow customization, proprietary data integration and the ability to be installed behind firewalls for ultimate data security.

For more information, visit www.geothermalradar.com.

About Geothermal Radar

Tulsa-based Geothermal Radar offers the first B2B SaaS end-to-end geothermal modelling platform. It connects subsurface and industry data with interactive modelling and simulation. Geothermal Radar offers seamless, comprehensive functionality for all stakeholders — geothermal operators, oil and gas companies, investors and public authorities. It enables real-time simulation, prospecting, valuation, feasibility and reserves assessment. The platform is provided free of charge to non-profit, academic and selected public organizations.

For more information, visit www.geothermalradar.com.

About EIC Rose Rock

EIC Rose Rock is a unique long-term partnership between George Kaiser Family Foundation’s tech-focused development arm, multiple Fortune 500 energy leaders, and the premier venture capital fund, Energy Innovation Capital (EIC). EIC Rose Rock provides early-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs developing energy technologies that advance energy diversification, improve sustainability and enhance the operational efficiency of existing oil and gas assets. To learn more, visit www.eicroserock.com.