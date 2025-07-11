Remittix Achieves Major Milestone with Successful Certik Audit Ahead of Upcoming PayFi Launch





KOSICE, Slovakia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on seamless crypto-to-fiat payments, has successfully completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by Certik, a leading blockchain security firm. This achievement marks a key step toward the official launch of Remittix’s PayFi infrastructure—a next-generation payment protocol designed to streamline crypto settlements directly to bank accounts.

The Certik Audit , which found no critical vulnerabilities in Remittix's smart contracts, reinforces the project’s commitment to secure and compliant development practices. The audit report provides public assurance to investors and ecosystem partners that the platform is built on a solid, tamper-resistant foundation.

“We are proud to announce the successful completion of our Certik audit, which validates the integrity of the Remittix ecosystem,” said a Remittix spokesperson. “This milestone not only confirms the strength of our smart contract architecture but also paves the way for broader institutional partnerships and regulatory alignment as we move toward the next phase of growth.”

Remittix is building an innovative layer in the PayFi (Payment Finance) sector, addressing long-standing challenges in crypto usability. Its platform is designed to enable direct crypto-to-fiat transactions, allowing users to send digital assets that convert instantly into fiat currencies and settle in recipients’ bank accounts—without requiring KYC on the receiver’s side. This mechanism offers both speed and privacy while maintaining compliance and transparency on the sender’s end.

With the security assurance from Certik in place, Remittix is accelerating development and strategic integrations with local payment networks and financial providers. These developments are expected to enhance its utility across both developed and emerging markets.

“Our mission is to simplify digital finance while ensuring user security remains uncompromised,” the spokesperson added. “The audit completion is a key validation of that promise, and we’re excited to move forward with confidence.”

Currently in presale, the Remittix token is gaining attention for its practical use case, streamlined onboarding process, and infrastructure readiness for mass adoption. As the platform prepares for launch, the team is focused on onboarding early adopters and strengthening ecosystem partnerships.

To learn more about Remittix or participate in the ongoing presale, please visit:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

About Remittix

Remittix is a decentralized payment solution designed to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional banking. Its core platform enables real-time crypto-to-fiat transfers, offering seamless access to everyday payments via blockchain technology.

Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

