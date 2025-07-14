DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Artivion, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Artivion, Inc. (“Artivion”). Artivion learned of a data breach on or about November 20, 2024.

About Artivion, Inc.

Located in Kennesaw, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a global medical device company dedicated to saving and enhancing lives. Founded in 1984 and previously known as CryoLife, Artivion manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular procedures.

What happened?

On or about November 20, 2024, Artivion identified a security breach involving unauthorized access to its network. They promptly initiated an investigation and took action to secure their system. The investigation found that between November 20 and November 21, 2024, an unauthorized third party accessed Artivion’s network and retrieved certain files. These files could have contained names, Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, and/or direct deposit details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Artivion, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Artivion data breach.

