Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (“Falcon”) - Another Stellar IP60 Flow Test Result in the Beetaloo and 2025 Drilling Campaign Commences

14 July 2025 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Shenandoah S2-2H ST1 (“SS-2H ST1”) achieved an average 60-day initial production (“IP60”) flow rate of 6.8 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) over 1,671-metres (5,483-foot) across a 35 stage stimulated horizontal within the Amungee Member B-Shale in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia, making it the highest IP60 result in the Beetaloo to date.

Points to note:

The average flow rate of 12.4 MMcf/d over a normalized 10,000-foot horizontal section remains in-line with an average of more than 11,000 wells in the Marcellus Shale dry gas area on production over a 12-month period. The results demonstrate the commercial deliverability of gas from the Beetaloo Sub-basin to the Australian domestic East Coast gas market that typically sells at a premium to Henry Hub in the United States.





The exit rate maintains a steady, low-declining curve at 6.4 MMcf/d with a flowing wellhead pressure of ~720 psi and has exhibited less decline than that of the Shenandoah South 1H well (“ SS-1H ”) over the last 30 days of testing.





”) over the last 30 days of testing. For further details on the SS-2H ST1 flow test including a table, and charts please refer to Appendix A.





Drilling Campaign Gets Underway

The 2025 drilling campaign has now commenced targeting up to three 10,000-foot horizontal wells to be drilled back-to-back over the next few months. This will complete the drilling phase of the five well Shenandoah South pilot program.





As previously announced, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (“Falcon Australia”) has no cost exposure to the drilling of these three wells as it opted to reduce its participating interest in the three wells to 0%.





Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“The IP60 flow rate results announced today of 6.8 MMcf/d are truly stellar and mark another major data point in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, again demonstrating that it compares to the best shale wells in the United States. These results, coupled with the average 30-day initial production exceeding Falcon’s pre-drill commercial threshold of a normalised flow rate of 3 MMcf/d per 1,000 metres, all point towards the significant resource potential of the Beetaloo.

The commencement of the 2025 three well drilling campaign, which is the largest drilling campaign in the Beetaloo to date, will hopefully provide further evidence of the real commercial potential of the Beetaloo.

We look forward to updating the market as soon as these drilling results become available.”

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Beetaloo Joint Venture (EP 76, 98 and 117)

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 22.5% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (“Tamboran”) 77.5% Total 100.0%

Shenandoah South Pilot Project -2 Drilling Space Units – 46,080 acres1

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 5.0% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 95.0% Total 100.0%

1Subject to the completion of SS-4H wells on the Shenandoah South pad 2.

About Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Corporation and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is a natural gas company listed on the NYSE (TBN) and ASX (TBN). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Sub-basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Appendix A - SS-2H ST1 Flow Test Details

Note to reader: Please refer to the PDF attachment included at the end of this press release for further details including a table and charts related to the SS-2H ST1 flow test results.

