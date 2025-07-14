



NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – H1 2025 Conference Call

We expect to release the H1 2025 interim results of NTG Nordic Transport Group on the evening of August 11, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of August 12, 2025, at 10:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Christian D. Jakobsen will present the H1 2025 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: August 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG H1 2025 Interim Financial Report or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference Call Q&A – NTG H1 2025 Interim Financial Report.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S