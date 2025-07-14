LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 July 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 459.260500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,055,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,690,455 have voting rights and 3,657,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 459.260500 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 400 457.00 09:41:44 LSE 486 460.00 10:10:20 LSE 86 460.50 10:20:43 LSE 362 460.50 10:20:43 LSE 362 460.00 10:26:05 LSE 200 460.00 10:26:05 LSE 292 460.00 10:26:05 LSE 358 459.00 10:59:27 LSE 371 458.50 11:37:22 LSE 115 458.50 11:37:22 LSE 408 459.00 11:40:55 LSE 392 460.50 12:28:56 LSE 295 460.50 12:28:56 LSE 98 460.50 12:28:56 LSE 30 460.00 12:31:26 LSE 465 460.00 12:31:26 LSE 22 458.50 12:33:52 LSE 443 458.50 12:33:52 LSE 214 458.00 12:43:35 LSE 175 458.00 12:46:12 LSE 227 458.00 12:48:44 LSE 81 458.00 12:49:06 LSE 79 457.50 12:57:05 LSE 101 457.50 12:58:56 LSE 180 457.50 12:59:26 LSE 22 458.50 13:05:01 LSE 153 458.50 13:05:01 LSE 153 458.50 13:05:01 LSE 91 458.00 13:16:07 LSE 18 458.00 13:16:07 LSE 36 458.00 13:16:07 LSE 200 458.00 13:16:07 LSE 39 458.00 13:16:07 LSE 108 457.50 13:18:24 LSE 126 457.50 13:18:29 LSE 528 457.50 13:31:32 LSE 532 457.50 13:31:32 LSE 28 456.50 13:56:03 LSE 175 457.00 13:59:57 LSE 191 457.00 13:59:57 LSE 62 458.50 14:30:41 LSE 21 458.50 14:30:41 LSE 392 460.00 15:00:17 LSE 24 461.00 15:19:49 LSE 536 461.00 15:19:49 LSE 51 460.00 15:21:21 LSE 267 460.00 15:21:21 LSE 246 460.00 15:21:21 LSE 88 459.50 15:24:09 LSE 160 459.00 15:29:16 LSE 29 459.00 15:30:21 LSE 24 459.00 15:30:27 LSE 200 459.50 15:34:59 LSE 180 459.50 15:34:59 LSE 498 461.00 15:37:20 LSE 566 461.00 15:37:20 LSE 262 460.50 15:39:10 LSE 288 460.50 15:39:10 LSE 566 460.00 15:41:00 LSE 570 459.50 15:41:08 LSE 88 459.00 15:45:40 LSE 326 459.00 15:47:06 LSE 172 459.00 15:48:18 LSE 126 459.00 15:50:42 LSE 101 459.00 15:51:14 LSE 51 459.00 15:52:44 LSE 237 459.00 15:52:53 LSE 58 459.00 15:52:54 LSE 42 459.00 15:52:55 LSE 16 459.00 15:52:55 LSE 3 459.00 15:52:55 LSE 13 459.00 15:52:55 LSE 3 459.00 15:52:55 LSE 13 458.50 15:57:36 LSE 79 458.50 15:57:36 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

