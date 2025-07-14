Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):459.260500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,055,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,690,455 have voting rights and 3,657,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE459.26050015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
400457.0009:41:44LSE  
486460.0010:10:20LSE  
86460.5010:20:43LSE  
362460.5010:20:43LSE  
362460.0010:26:05LSE  
200460.0010:26:05LSE  
292460.0010:26:05LSE  
358459.0010:59:27LSE  
371458.5011:37:22LSE  
115458.5011:37:22LSE  
408459.0011:40:55LSE  
392460.5012:28:56LSE  
295460.5012:28:56LSE  
98460.5012:28:56LSE  
30460.0012:31:26LSE  
465460.0012:31:26LSE  
22458.5012:33:52LSE  
443458.5012:33:52LSE  
214458.0012:43:35LSE  
175458.0012:46:12LSE  
227458.0012:48:44LSE  
81458.0012:49:06LSE  
79457.5012:57:05LSE  
101457.5012:58:56LSE  
180457.5012:59:26LSE  
22458.5013:05:01LSE  
153458.5013:05:01LSE  
153458.5013:05:01LSE  
91458.0013:16:07LSE  
18458.0013:16:07LSE  
36458.0013:16:07LSE  
200458.0013:16:07LSE  
39458.0013:16:07LSE  
108457.5013:18:24LSE  
126457.5013:18:29LSE  
528457.5013:31:32LSE  
532457.5013:31:32LSE  
28456.5013:56:03LSE  
175457.0013:59:57LSE  
191457.0013:59:57LSE  
62458.5014:30:41LSE  
21458.5014:30:41LSE  
392460.0015:00:17LSE  
24461.0015:19:49LSE  
536461.0015:19:49LSE  
51460.0015:21:21LSE  
267460.0015:21:21LSE  
246460.0015:21:21LSE  
88459.5015:24:09LSE  
160459.0015:29:16LSE  
29459.0015:30:21LSE  
24459.0015:30:27LSE  
200459.5015:34:59LSE  
180459.5015:34:59LSE  
498461.0015:37:20LSE  
566461.0015:37:20LSE  
262460.5015:39:10LSE  
288460.5015:39:10LSE  
566460.0015:41:00LSE  
570459.5015:41:08LSE  
88459.0015:45:40LSE  
326459.0015:47:06LSE  
172459.0015:48:18LSE  
126459.0015:50:42LSE  
101459.0015:51:14LSE  
51459.0015:52:44LSE  
237459.0015:52:53LSE  
58459.0015:52:54LSE  
42459.0015:52:55LSE  
16459.0015:52:55LSE  
3459.0015:52:55LSE  
13459.0015:52:55LSE  
3459.0015:52:55LSE  
13458.5015:57:36LSE  
79458.5015:57:36LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


