Today, 14 July 2025, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.05.
Attachment
| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Today, 14 July 2025, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.05.
Attachment
Tryg A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for the calendar year 2026. 22 Jan. 2026Annual Report 202526 Mar. 2026Annual General Meeting15 Apr. 2026Interim report Q1 202610 Jul. 2026Interim...Read More
Tryg’s Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 and H1 2025. Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 2,307m (DKK 2,020m) and a combined ratio of 77.2% (78.8%) in Q2...Read More