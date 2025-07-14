IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size Worth USD 13.51 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global IVF devices and consumables market size was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 3.33 billion in 2025 to USD 13.51 billion by 2034. The North America market reached USD 1.00 billion in 2024 and is accelerating a double-digit CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in reproductive health technologies like cryopreservation techniques and AI-integrated embryo selection systems are fueling the global IVF devices and consumables market.



Which Factors are Increasing the Adoption of IVF Treatments?

The IVF devices and consumables market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increased infertility rates worldwide, growing awareness of fertility treatments, and advancements in reproductive technologies. The rising consumption of IVF treatments has boosted the need for products like instruments, media, and reagents.

The accessories and disposables are the dominant segment of the market, driven by high adoption and continuous advancements. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancements like time-lapse imaging, AI-enabled embryo selection tools, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and cryopreservation techniques are increasing the adoption of In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, leading to shape the market growth.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Highlights

In terms of revenue, the IVF devices and consumables market reached USD 2.85 billion in 2024.

It is projected to hit USD 13.51 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 16.84% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the major revenue share of 35% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By product type, the IVF consumables segment contributed the largest revenue share of 60% in 2024.

By product type, the IVF devices segment is growing at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment generated the biggest revenue share of 75% in 2024.

By application, the research and academic institutes segment expanding at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By technology, the conventional IVF segment held the major revenue share of 55% in 2024.

By technology, the time-lapse imaging technology segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-user, the fertility clinics segment recorded the highest revenue share of 65% in 2024.

By end-user, the research laboratories segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By distribution channel, the distributors and dealers segment captured the highest revenue share of 55% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online sales segment is poised to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.



What are Recent Breakthroughs in the IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

In December 2024, Astorg announced the completion of its take-private of Hamilton Thorne and the simultaneous acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health business.

announced the completion of its take-private of Hamilton Thorne and the simultaneous acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health business. The Cook Medical RH brought their specialized portfolio of ART consumables and equipment, which includes pipettes, catheters, and ovum aspiration needles.

brought their specialized portfolio of ART consumables and equipment, which includes pipettes, catheters, and ovum aspiration needles. Hamilton Throne brought the ART portfolio for precision instruments, services, software, and consumables.

brought the ART portfolio for precision instruments, services, software, and consumables. The new brand identity for Cook Medical RH and Hamilton Throne is expected to roll out in 2025 through the Astrog.

What are Trends in the IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

Technological Advancements Fostering the Success Rate of IVF Treatments

Automation Trends: The rising trend of adopting robotic ICSI platforms and automated straw-loading robots to enhance precision and reduce operator variability and driving adoption of comprehensive IVF devices and consumables.

The rising trend of adopting robotic ICSI platforms and automated straw-loading robots to enhance precision and reduce operator variability and driving adoption of comprehensive IVF devices and consumables. Time-Lapse Embryo Imaging: The technological advancements like time-lapse embryo imaging for efficient embryo selection and enhancing embryo selection for IVF success rates, are contributing to increased adoption of IVF treatments.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Drivers-

Delayed Parenthood and Higher Maternal Age: The delays in parenthood, by pushing first-time motherhood to later age, are driven by social factors like education and career planning, driving the need for advanced IVF treatments.

The delays in parenthood, by pushing first-time motherhood to later age, are driven by social factors like education and career planning, driving the need for advanced IVF treatments. Insurance Coverage Expansion: The government funding for healthcare services and insurance coverage for IVF treatments is supporting the market growth.

What are the Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in IVF Devices?

AI has proven its significant benefits for IVF devices and consumables by offering enhanced embryo selection, personalized treatments, streamlining workflow, and improved overall patient experiences.

The growing adoption of automation and demand for artificial intelligence (AI) integration in IVF devices and consumables are enabling improved efficiency, advanced data analysis, and seamless optimization. AI is playing a crucial role in tailored treatment plans and strategies to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of IVF devices and consumables.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Opportunity:

Can Developments of More Efficient and Affordable IVF Methods Hold Potential for IVF Devices and Consumables Market Growth?

The innovations and developments of more efficient and affordable IVF methods are creating significant opportunities for the IVF devices and consumables market. The development of affordable IVF meters can enhance access to treatment for a wider population base.

The methods I can use to improve the higher success rate, leading to increased demand for IPF devices and consumables. Additionally ongoing demand for personalized treatment approaches can be more easily demonstrated and performed with the help of more efficient IVF methods.

What are the Limitations & Challenges of the IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

Ethical Concern: Ethical concerns over embryo storage, creation, and disposal, as well as surrogacy and genetic screening, are creating challenges for IVF treatments, leading to reduced adoption of IVF devices and consumables.

Ethical concerns over embryo storage, creation, and disposal, as well as surrogacy and genetic screening, are creating challenges for IVF treatments, leading to reduced adoption of IVF devices and consumables. Complex Regulations: The complex regulations associated with product approvals, labelling and tracking, and quality controls a challenging day IVF devices and IVF device and consumable manufacturers. The regulations can also influence embryo transfer limits and genetic testing.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Report Coverage



Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 2.85 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.33 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.51 Billion Market Growth Rate (2025-2034) 16.84% Dominating Region North America (35% market share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End Use, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Major Players CooperSurgical (subsidiary of a private equity firm), Vitrolife AB, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Cook Medical, Irvine Scientific (part of JXTG Holdings), Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Hamilton Thorne Ltd , Genea Biomedx, Kitazato Corporation, Origio (part of CooperSurgical), Astec Lifesciences, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Nikon Corporation, SAGE IVF (part of CooperSurgical), Labotect GmbH, BioIVT, and Vitrolife Sweden AB.



Key Regional Analysis:

North America IVF Devices and Consumables Market

North America dominates the global IVF devices and consumables market, due to high adoption of IVF treatments in the region, driven by increased rates of infertility and awareness about fertility treatments.

The demand for personalized medicines and minimally invasive procedures is high in North America. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and high focus on technological advancements are contributing to the market growth.

How Big is the U.S. IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

The U.S. IVF devices and consumables market size surpassed USD 698.25 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,381.22 million by 2034. The market is accelerating a double-digit CAGR of 17.09% from 2025 to 2034.

Robust Investments to Contribute to the U.S. IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market, contributing to market growth due to the country's robust healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D spending, and government investments in advanced healthcare facilities and local manufacturing giants. Availability of insurance coverage and funding for IVF treatments is playing a crucial role in the market growth.

Asia Pacific IVF Devices and Consumables Market

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, driving growth due to the region’s large population, rising infertility rates, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives.

Asian governments are increasing awareness of the importance and benefits of fertility treatments, investing in the local manufacturing sector, and providing comprehensive funding for healthcare facilities. The government's efforts in enhancing manufacturing capabilities and healthcare expertise contribute to the growth.

Countries like China, India, and Japan are contributing significant market share, due to countries large patient pool, high infertility rates, government support, and fertility tourism.

Growing disposable income, allowing couples to spend on healthcare, as well as strong insurance coverage and the availability of fertility treatments, has increased the consumption of IVF treatments in those countries, boosting the adoption and development of IVF devices and consumables.

Key Segment Analysis for IVF Devices and Consumables Market:

How Did IVF Consumables Segment Dominate the IVF Devices and Consumables Market in 2024?

In 2024, the IVF consumables segment dominated the market due to their cost-effectiveness and increased demand for advanced and disposable devices in IVF treatments. The IVF consumables are essential for every stage of the IVF process. The IVF consumables include culture media, petri dishes and plates, catheters, disposable gloves, and syringes & needles.



The IVF devices segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period, driven by increasing technological advancements in IVF treatments. The adoption of IVF treatments has increased, driving demand for comprehensive IVF devices. IVF devices include incubators, cryopreservation equipment, imaging systems, IVF workstations, laser systems, and micromanipulators.

Why Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Application Dominated the IVF Devices and Consumables Market?

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment dominated the market in 2024, due to the broad adoption of this technology to address various infertility issues. Assisted reproductive technology has a high success rate. Continuous technological advancements are boosting the success aspects of this technology.

The research and academic institutes segment is experiencing significant growth due to their crucial role in developments and redefine of technologies and techniques in IVF. Ongoing collaborations between research and academic institutes with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are enabling cutting-edge advancements in IVF devices and consumables. Additionally, government investments in R&D are fostering the segment's growth.

What Made Conventional IVF Technology Dominate the IVF Devices and Consumables Market in 2024?

The conventional IVF segment dominated the market in 2024, due to increased demand for capital equipment and disposable devices. The conventional IVF method has witnessed steady growth in the market due to its widespread adoption in IVF treatments worldwide. Large adoption of this technology drives demand for reliable equipment and consumables to support the market growth.

The time-lapse imaging technology segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, due to rapid advancements in IVF technologies. The use of the time-lapse imaging method is increasing for more accurate embryo selection and a higher success rate. This technology provides continuous monitoring of embryo development, helping to generate accurate and essential information required for fertility treatments.

How did Fertility Clinics Segment Dominate the IVF Devices and Consumables Market in 2024?

In 2024, the fertility clinics segment led the market due to the high adoption of comprehensive IVF technologies in the fertility clinics. This clinic provides specialized care, making it suitable for rising infertility cases. The fertility clinics offering of range of services and advanced and specialized assistance increased the patient enrollments, leading to more efficient and advanced IVF devices and consumables.

The research laboratories segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, due to its crucial role in innovations and advancements in IVF treatments and technologies. The research laboratories continuously explore emerging technologies, driving the need for efficient IVF devices and consumables. The ongoing innovations in improving fertility results and patient safety are contributing to the segment's growth.

How Distributors and Dealers Distribution Channel Dominated the IVF Devices and Consumables Market in 2024?

The distributors and dealers segment dominated the market in 2024, due to the major role of distributors and dealers in providing IVF devices and consumables to end-users, including facility clinics, hospitals, and research institutions. The distributors and dealers ensure an efficient and reliable supply of devices and consumables to this end-user. Additionally, the crucial role of distributors and dealers in ensuring product availability and adhering to regulatory requirements makes it market dominant.

The online sales segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period, driven by growing emphasis on convenience purchase and wide accessibility of advanced IVF devices and consumables. Expanded reach and availability of competitive pricing are contributing to purchases from online platforms. Additionally, the adoption of digital health technologies creates opportunities for online sales of IVF devices and consumables.

Key Players of the IVF Devices and Consumables Market

The IVF devices and consumables market is comprised of several key players, including

CooperSurgical (subsidiary of a private equity firm)

Vitrolife AB

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Cook Medical

Irvine Scientific (part of JXTG Holdings)

Esco Micro Pte Ltd

Hamilton Thorne Ltd

Genea Biomedx

Kitazato Corporation

Origio (part of CooperSurgical)

Astec Lifesciences



IVF Devices and Consumables Market Recent Developments:

What are CooperSurgical’s Major Innovations in IVF Devices and Consumables?

In July 2024, CooperSurgical unveiled its Embryo OptionsSM, the modern lab’s specialized cryo management and billing solution, at the ESHRE 2024. The solution is designed to streamline IVF labs' operations, including device and consumables management.

In July 2024, at the ESHRE 2024, the company introduced its sperm selection solution, using SpermSLow TM medium for the selection of individual sperm for intracytoplasmic sperm injection. The injection uses hyaluronan binding.



medium for the selection of individual sperm for intracytoplasmic sperm injection. The injection uses hyaluronan binding. At ESHRE 2024, the company also launches its Embryo Transfer Catheter Loading Techniques for embryo transfer success. The technique is crucial for the success embryo transfer process in IVF (In Vitro Fertilization)

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

IVF Devices

Incubators

Micromanipulators

Cryopreservation Equipment

Imaging Systems (e.g., Time-Lapse Imaging)

Others (IVF Workstations, Laser Systems)

IVF Consumables

Culture Media

Petri Dishes and Plates

Catheters

Syringes and Needles

Disposable Gloves

Other Consumables (Pipettes, Vials, Straws, etc.)



By Application

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Fertility Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

By End Use

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

By Technology

Conventional IVF

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Cryopreservation Techniques

Time-Lapse Imaging Technology

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors and Dealers

Online Sales



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



