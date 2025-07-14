|Company announcement no. 33 2025
14 July 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,039,780
|233.1745
|1,874,672,016
|07 July 2025
|90,000
|260.5713
|23,451,417
|08 July 2025
|90,000
|260.3560
|23,432,040
|09 July 2025
|100,000
|263.1413
|26,314,130
|10 July 2025
|94,306
|264.8682
|24,978,660
|11 July 2025
|68,744
|261.4498
|17,973,105
|Total accumulated over week 28
|443,050
|262.1586
|116,149,353
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,482,830
|234.6883
|1,990,821,369
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.016% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
