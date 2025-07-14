DRIS Issue Price

14 July 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the interim and special dividends, announced on 19 June 2025 (the “Dividends”) has been set at 35.06p.  This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 11 July 2025.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The payment date of the Dividends and the allotment date of the new Ordinary shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS (the “New Ordinary Shares”), is 25 July 2025. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 1 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 892 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


