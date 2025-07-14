Toobit Launches Break Even Price Feature to Give Traders Instant Profit Clarity





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today introduces its new Break Even Price feature. This innovative tool allows traders to instantly identify the exact price point at which their open positions transition from loss to profit, with all transaction fees and costs automatically factored in.

Trading in volatile markets often involves complex manual calculations and guesswork to determine true position profitability, a process prone to errors and overlooked costs.

The Break Even Price feature tackles this challenge, instantly displaying the precise market price needed to exit a position without loss, while intuitive green signals confirm profitability.





Toobit's Break Even Price feature in action on the Futures platform, providing real-time visual confirmation as a trade turns profitable and the indicator turns green.

“We understand how important immediate, actionable insights are for traders, especially in volatile markets,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Our new Break Even Price feature empowers users with unparalleled transparency into their trade performance, fostering greater confidence and enabling truly informed decisions."

Key benefits of the Break Even Price feature include:

Fee-inclusive accuracy: Provides precise profitability calculations by seamlessly accounting for all trading and funding fees, eliminating hidden costs.

Real-time visual cues: Offers immediate, at-a-glance status updates as the indicator turns green upon profitability, streamlining position monitoring.

The Break Even Price feature is now available for all perpetual contracts on Toobit’s Futures platform.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

