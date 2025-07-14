Remittix Announces XRP-Compatible On-Ramp Solution as Part of Cross-Border Payment Expansion





NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a bold effort to revolutionize worldwide remittance trends, Remittix (RTX) has unveiled a new XRP-based on-ramp option where users can trade Ripple's native cryptocurrency directly to fiat currencies in its cross-chain wallet.

This innovation puts Remittix on the same level as digital payment giants but with a quick, hassle-free doorway to real-world transactions.

The shift is synchronized with booming XRP news, as the token keeps gaining momentum as an institutional payment backbone. By being compatible with XRP, Remittix takes advantage of an established blockchain infrastructure that is already optimized for speed, cost and reach globally.

The XRP integration is just one piece of Remittix's larger mission to be a crypto-to-fiat gateway that works everywhere. Having built up the experience with ETH, BTC, DOGE, SOL and now XRP, Remittix is meeting growing demand for low-gas-fee coins that deliver utility in the real world.

The XRP-powered update precedes the highly anticipated Q3 beta launch of the Remittix wallet, which debuted live on YouTube in a preview recently. The wallet features non-custodial access, point-of-need crypto conversion and direct bank deposit, making it a front-runner in the emerging PayFi category of financial services.

Enabling Remittix Adoption and Token Uptake

Having sold more than 550 million RTX tokens and having raised more than $16 million through its presale so far, Remittix is rapidly closing in on its $18 million soft cap.

The project's momentum is due to several factors, including:

Recognition by analysts who feature RTX among the best cryptocurrencies to buy now

A strong real-world use case in international payments and remittances

Innovative DeFi functionality and remittance-enabling architecture

A generous 50% token bonus in the ongoing presale

A live token price of $0.0811 amid strong early demand



With growing adoption, Remittix is aiming to become:

One of the best crypto presales of 2025

A promising next 100x cryptocurrency

A leader among cross-chain DeFi projects

A crypto asset with passive income potential

Looking Ahead

Remittix's latest update further strengthens its role as a Layer 2 Ethereum alternative for mainstream finance. Now with XRP support turned on, Remittix further adds to its usability as a crypto solution focusing on real-world use cases, especially in underbanked payment corridors of Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.

As XRP headlines and centralized exchanges face new scrutiny, Remittix offers a compliant, decentralized solution that marries crypto usability with fiat liquidity.

