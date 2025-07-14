Personal Health Data Finally Simplified: Meet Validic Sparks

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, the platform for Connected Health Data and remote patient monitoring (RPM), today announced the launch of Validic Sparks, a generative AI solution designed to help healthcare organizations transform raw health data from wearables and FDA-approved devices into actionable insights.

Validic Sparks enables health systems, value-based care organizations, health plans, and digital health apps to combine their contextual data with Validic personal health data to automatically generate personalized, clinically relevant data summaries to enhance engagement, streamline care delivery, and drive better health outcomes.

With the proliferation of wearables and connected health devices, people are collecting more health data than ever before. From heart rate and blood pressure to activity, sleep, glucose, and weight. Yet, much of this data goes unused in healthcare and wellbeing applications due to the challenge of interpreting it quickly and effectively. Validic Sparks solves this gap by using GenAI to contextualize streaming health data, surface key trends, and generate summaries that clinicians, care teams, patients, and health app users can act on.

“Personal health device utilization is growing, but using the data for meaningful engagement is not. Sparks was built to close that gap,” said Drew Schiller, CEO and Co-founder of Validic. “By combining our trusted data connectivity infrastructure with generative AI, Sparks delivers real-time intelligence that makes personal health data more useful, supporting earlier interventions, better decisions, and stronger ROI for organizations in risk-bearing models.”

Sparks is built on top of Validic’s award-winning health data platform, which integrates with over 600+ connected devices across wearables, fitness trackers, and clinical-grade sensors. The new offering requires no additional integration for existing Validic clients. Validic Sparks delivers AI-powered summaries directly within existing dashboards or workflows, empowering organizations to maintain control while elevating the quality and clarity of their data.