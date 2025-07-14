DRiV™ Expands Aftermarket Offering in Asia Pacific with New FP DIESEL and Wagner Product Lines

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV™, a leading global player in the automotive aftermarket, is reinforcing its commitment to the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket with the launch of three new product lines: FP DIESEL™ starters and alternators, FP DIESEL™ turbochargers, and Wagner® HVAC components, beginning with air conditioning compressors. This strategic expansion reflects DRiV’s mission to provide independent workshops, distributors, and vehicle owners with a comprehensive portfolio of OE-quality parts and trusted service solutions.

“This product launch represents our continued investment in the Asia Pacific region and our commitment to delivering high-quality, high-coverage solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said DRiV’s Liu Ningjun, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific. “By expanding our portfolio with these new lines, we’re helping workshops and distributors grow their businesses with confidence, backed by globally trusted brands and proven technologies.”



All three product lines are engineered to meet rigorous OE specifications and tested for performance, durability, and reliability in demanding conditions.

FP DIESEL Starters and Alternators – Built with OE-grade components and advanced engineering processes ensure reliable starts and stable power output. Designed for a wide range of commercial applications, including major European and Asian truck and bus platforms such as Volvo, MAN, Scania, Hino and Isuzu.

– Built with OE-grade components and advanced engineering processes ensure reliable starts and stable power output. Designed for a wide range of commercial applications, including major European and Asian truck and bus platforms such as Volvo, MAN, Scania, Hino and Isuzu. FP DIESEL Turbochargers – Developed for heavy-duty truck applications, these turbochargers deliver OE-level performance and durability with compatibility across leading engine platforms such as Cummins and Detroit Diesel. Future expansions will include off-highway applications such as construction and industrial equipment.

– Developed for heavy-duty truck applications, these turbochargers deliver OE-level performance and durability with compatibility across leading engine platforms such as Cummins and Detroit Diesel. Future expansions will include off-highway applications such as construction and industrial equipment. Wagner HVAC Compressors – The first offering in Wagner’s new HVAC product line for Asia Pacific, these compressors are designed for a precise fit, efficient cooling and stable performance across a wide variety of vehicle models.



This launch marks the debut of these product lines in the Asia Pacific region. The initial range is expected to provide approximately 70 percent vehicle coverage across Southeast Asia, Oceania, China, and India—including the most popular and widely owned models in these markets. Continued development is expected to expand overall coverage to 90 percent or more by October 2025.





Looking ahead, DRiV plans to introduce high-quality, remanufactured European-built turbochargers to the Asia Pacific market. This upcoming offering reflects DRiV’s commitment to sustainability by helping customers reduce environmental impact without compromising performance or quality.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through superior solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

