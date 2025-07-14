DRiV™ Strengthens Latin American Portfolio with Four New Product Categories

SKOKIE, Ill., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV™, a Tenneco business group and a leading global player in the automotive aftermarket, continues expanding its product portfolio in Latin America by introducing two new product lines designed and supported by its experienced engineering team. These additions strengthen DRiV’s ability to meet the evolving needs of the commercial truck, off-highway and light vehicle markets—today and into the future.

FP DIESEL™ introduces a new line of starters and alternators engineered for commercial truck, off-highway and industrial applications, where power meets precision. With 30 years of consolidation in the market, FP Diesel is recognized as one of the largest manufacturers of heavy-duty engine and components globally.

Key benefits include:

Direct-fit, OE-spec installation

Outstanding performance and long-lasting durability

Application coverage for Class 4–8 trucks, trailer refrigeration units, construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and forklifts

Wagner, a trusted name for more than a century, continues its legacy of innovation with a new line of HVAC components for passenger cars and light trucks. Engineered for reliable climate control and certified by DRiV’s in-house team, the new Wagner HVAC line delivers OE-level quality with every installation.

Key features include:

Seamless installation with direct-fit design

Consistent performance in all weather and road conditions

Backed by DRiV’s rigorous quality standards and engineering expertise

DRiV’s Veronica Martinez, vice president and general manager, Mexico & Latin America, said, “Our team remains focused on exceeding the demands of both the heavy-duty and passenger vehicles markets. These new product lines complement our broad portfolio of trusted solutions, delivering reliable performance, bumper to bumper, supported by market-leading brands with more than a 100 years of heritage.”

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through superior solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

