Volaris Group Acquires Surveypal Oy

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Surveypal Oy, a Finnish company that provides automated survey software to measure company data using the Software-as-a-Service model. Surveypal Oy’s tools deliver business intelligence metrics to ~600 companies in the Finnish market and internationally.

“We are excited to welcome Surveypal Oy's talented and dedicated team to Volaris Group,” says Janni Løber Zesach, Group Leader, Volaris Group. “The acquisition of Surveypal Oy expands our network of expertise in the Nordic region - growing the community of leaders that Volaris is forever invested in.”

Founded in 2007, Surveypal Oy was created to elevate feedback management solutions and has two primary offerings. Survey Tool that allows users to easily create surveys and export data for analysis, while Surveypal CXM scans various outlets and surveys to provide data patterns and customer insight. By providing detailed customer experience (CX) data, organizations can pinpoint customer needs and improve ongoing customer commitment.

“Volaris Group operates extensively in the data management and software development vertical markets, providing Surveypal Oy access to best practice sharing and a knowledgeable community to connect with,” says Liisa Sten, Chief Executive Officer, Surveypal Oy. “This acquisition provides the network necessary for continued success in CX offerings for both our employees and our customers. We are excited to seize new opportunities as part of Volaris Group.”

Surveypal Oy will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Surveypal Oy CEO Liisa Sten, as part of the Christian Lanng Nielsen Group in Volaris Group’s Ulsted Portfolio.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

