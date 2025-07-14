Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Secures Retail Deals with McKesson Canada and Others as FOCUSfactor Expansion Surges Across North America

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a fast-growing consumer health and wellness company, today announced a new wave of retail and distribution wins across its FOCUSfactor supplement and functional beverage lines. From mass retail to national pharmacy to off-price and convenience, these gains reflect the Company’s focused strategy to scale its cognitive health portfolio.

Organized into two key segments – Supplement Gains and Beverage Gains – the update also includes Synergy’s participation in the upcoming ECRM Beverage Show, where FOCUSfactor will meet with leading national buyers to further accelerate its distribution footprint.

Supplement Gains

London Drugs to Launch FOCUSfactor Supplements Across Western Canada

London Drugs, one of Canada’s most trusted pharmacy and retail chains, will launch FOCUSfactor brain health supplements across all 80 store locations in Western Canada beginning this summer. The rollout introduces the brand’s clinically studied cognitive health formulas to a growing health and wellness consumer base.

“London Drugs is a highly trusted retail name in Canada, and their decision to launch FOCUSfactor is a major win for our brand,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “This partnership puts our brain health supplements on the shelves of a retailer known for quality and care — and that’s exactly where we want to be.”

McKesson Canada Signs National Distribution Agreement with FOCUSfactor Supplements

FOCUSfactor has secured a national distribution agreement with McKesson Canada, the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributor. Through this partnership, the brand will gain access to thousands of pharmacy and health-focused retail locations across Canada, including McKesson-operated banners and independent accounts. The rollout is scheduled for Q4 2025.

“Partnering with McKesson Canada unlocks a powerful distribution engine for FOCUSfactor,” added Ross. “This agreement gives us direct access to thousands of locations, accelerating our ability to reach consumers nationwide with unmatched speed and efficiency.”

Beverage Gains

Gabe’s Adds FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy™ Beverages Across 137 Locations

Gabe’s, a fast-growing off-price retailer with 137 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, will introduce FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy beverages to stores beginning later this summer. The brand will also gain exposure via Old Time Pottery’s 34 stores, bringing its beverage presence to a total of 171 high-traffic retail locations across 20 states, with a strong presence in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and neighboring markets.

FOCUSfactor Showcases Beverage Line at 2025 ECRM Beverage Show in Dallas

FOCUSfactor will debut its Focus + Energy beverage line at the 2025 ECRM Beverage Show, held July 21–22 in Dallas, Texas. The team is scheduled to meet with over 25 national retailers and distributors representing over 32,000 doors across the USA over the two-day schedule.

Confirmed buyers include:

BP Products North America Inc.

Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Costco – Los Angeles Region

DoorDash

HRR Foods

IGA

Loop Neighborhood

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Raley’s

Walgreen Company

WHSmith North America

...and more





“We’re connecting with the most influential buyers in the beverage space—retailers who define shelf space and consumer trends,” said Ross. “Our Focus + Energy drink delivers clean, sustained energy and cognitive performance in a way that truly stands out.”

Building Momentum Across North America

These new developments follow a series of major distribution wins announced earlier this year, including:

Walmart Canada – launching FOCUSfactor supplements in Q4 2025

– launching FOCUSfactor supplements in Q4 2025 Metro Ontario – now selling Focus + Energy beverages in 125+ grocery stores

– now selling Focus + Energy beverages in 125+ grocery stores Metro Convenience Division – bringing 3 beverage SKUs to 600+ locations across Ontario and Quebec

– bringing 3 beverage SKUs to 600+ locations across Ontario and Quebec Core-Mark (Performance Food Group) – granting national item authorization, enabling access to over 50,000 retailers

– granting national item authorization, enabling access to over 50,000 retailers Energy North Group – bringing Focus + Energy into 70+ convenience stores and gas stations across New England and Upstate New York

– bringing Focus + Energy into 70+ convenience stores and gas stations across New England and Upstate New York Downey Wholesale – supporting distribution across key U.S. regions including the West Coast, South, and Midwest





With momentum accelerating across both product lines and key regions, Synergy expects to share additional retail and distribution updates in the months ahead.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health and wellness products. Its brand portfolio includes two flagship names: FOCUSfactor, a clinically studied brain health supplement shown to improve memory, concentration, and focus; and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle brand offering nutritional solutions designed to support women's wellness and weight management goals.

