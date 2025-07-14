Impact Analytics Partners with KiK to Deliver AI-Optimized Planning, Merchandising, Inventory Management and More

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics, the leader in AI-native planning, merchandising, inventory and pricing solutions for the retail, grocery, manufacturing and CPG industries, is proud to announce its partnership with German textile and non-food discounter KiK to drive end-to-end optimization. As part of this collaboration, KiK will adopt the Impact Analytics end-to-end merchandising and supply chain platform, including AssortSmart®, PlanSmart™, InventorySmart®, ItemSmart™, and the GenAI-powered BI solution, MondaySmart®.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in KiK’s digital transformation journey, aimed at modernizing its merchandising, planning, and inventory management processes. By leveraging Impact Analytics’ end-to-end platform, KiK will empower its teams with data-driven decision-making capabilities and cutting-edge automation.

Felix Vetter, Director Merchandise Planning, Controlling & Development at KiK, commented: "We chose Impact Analytics because of their proven expertise and comprehensive solutions tailored to modern retail challenges. With their platform, we are confident in our ability to streamline our operations, improve margins, and serve our customers better."

The rollout of the Impact Analytics platform is already underway and expected to enhance performance across planning, buying, inventory, and reporting functions at KiK's headquarters and across its retail network.

"We are honored to partner with KiK, a trusted name in value retail across Europe," said Prashant Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Impact Analytics. "Our shared vision for technology-driven retail operations and smarter planning will help KiK elevate its agility, accuracy, and customer-centricity in an increasingly dynamic market."

About KiK

KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmbH is one of the leading textile and non-food retailers in Europe, offering affordable fashion, household items, home textiles, party and gift items, toys and decorations. Headquartered in Bönen, Germany, KiK operates over 4,200 stores in 14 countries, with a mission to deliver quality and value to families across Europe.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and visit Impact Analytics and follow us on LinkedIn.

