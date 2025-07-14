Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2025
On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 4 July 2025
|64,200
|585.90
|37,614,670
|Monday, 7 July 2025
|1,300
|614.10
|798,330
|Tuesday, 8 July 2025
|1,300
|611.78
|795,314
|Wednesday, 9 July 2025
|1,300
|618.02
|803,426
|Thursday, 10 July 2025
|1,300
|621.16
|807,508
|Friday, 11 July 2025
|1,300
|617.63
|802,919
|In the period 7 July 2025 - 11 July 2025
|6,500
|616.54
|4,007,497
|Accumulated until 11 July 2025
|70,700
|588.72
|41,622,167
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,112,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.45% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
