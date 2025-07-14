Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2025

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 4 July 202564,200585.9037,614,670  
Monday, 7 July 20251,300614.10798,330  
Tuesday, 8 July 20251,300611.78795,314  
Wednesday, 9 July 20251,300618.02803,426  
Thursday, 10 July 20251,300621.16807,508  
Friday, 11 July 20251,300617.63802,919  
In the period 7 July 2025 - 11 July 20256,500616.544,007,497  
Accumulated until 11 July 202570,700588.7241,622,167  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,112,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.45% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

2025-07-14 FBM25-30 SBB-w28 ENG SBB2025 Week 28

