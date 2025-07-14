Finacity Facilitates Revolving Receivables Finance Facility for Spark Global BT Limited

STAMFORD, Conn., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, is pleased to announce that it has facilitated the successful launch of a new trade receivables financing facility for Spark Global BT Limited (“Spark”), a leading UK-headquartered producer of promotional services globally.

About Spark Global BT Limited

Spark is a leading UK-headquartered producer of promotional services globally, and a portfolio company of Atlas FRM LLC. Spark aims to help its clients rationalize, coordinate and transform their global omni-channel content production strategies. Spark has integrated best-in-class SaaS tools into a unified, secure workflow. Backed by an in-house agency, Spark helps clients transform their global omnichannel content production strategy. The company focuses on the complex space between vision and launch where multiple scaling factors conflict. This includes internal teams spread across departments, geographies, language needs, channel-specific requirements, and a myriad of tools and partners, all working to synchronize an end-to-end content strategy. Their global team of expert creatives, localization gurus, workflow aficionados, tech engineers, and project managers thrives in unravelling this complexity, bringing total transparency through a robust framework of execution tools, data capture, creative production, and execution services for various content needs.

To learn more about Spark, please visit www.sparkbrighterthinking.com.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Thomas Heslenfeld

Tel: +1 203-428-3519

Email: theslenfeld@wofinacity.com

Jim Leonard:

Tel: +1 203-428-3554

Email: jleonard@wofinacity.com