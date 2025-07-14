NetBox Labs Raises $35M Series B to Meet Demand to Modernize Network and Infrastructure Operations

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs , today announced it has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by NGP Capital, with participation from Sorenson Capital and Headline. Existing investors also participated in the round, including Flybridge Capital, Notable Capital, Mango Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, and IBM.

NetBox Labs is the commercial steward of open source NetBox, the network and infrastructure management stack trusted by tens of thousands of enterprises, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, hyperscalers, AI scale-ups, and government entities worldwide. In just a short time, NetBox has become the standard for how modern technology infrastructure is built, managed, and automated to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, unlock AI use cases, and guarantee adherence to critical performance and security standards.

“There’s a race to expand and modernize the complex infrastructure that keeps every aspect of today’s digital world quick, resilient, secure, and manageable,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NetBox Labs. “NetBox is now a ubiquitous platform at the heart of a composable network and infrastructure management stack, with adoption soaring even more as AI drives massive demand for infrastructure.”

In 2023, NetBox Labs raised $20 million in Series A funding to help companies struggling to make sense of complex and rapidly evolving networks and infrastructure. The company plans to use the new investment to continue its rapid pace of innovation and scale to meet widespread global market demand, including hiring across customer success, engineering, marketing, product, partnerships, and sales.

“NetBox Labs represents a powerful convergence of open-source innovation and enterprise-scale network automation, positioned perfectly to address the expanding needs of complex, modern networks,” said Upal Basu, partner at NGP Capital. “Their impressive commercial growth validates our belief that they can become the de facto platform for network operations, observability, automation, and security. Every infrastructure team in the world knows NetBox, and we look forward to being part of the journey as companies continue to displace disjointed legacy infrastructure management tools with the modern and cohesive NetBox stack.“

NetBox has a large and vibrant community of contributors, partners, and technology integrations. NetBox Labs innovates across the NetBox ecosystem, delivering a constant stream of new features for customers and the community, and a portfolio that now includes: NetBox, the industry-standard system of record for network and infrastructure management; NetBox Discovery for automated network and device discovery; NetBox Assurance for finding and fixing drift in infrastructure from its intended state; and NetBox Operator, an agentic AI operations platform for network and infrastructure teams.

“We’re building dozens of new AI data centers every year, full of complex infrastructure,” said Jim Julson, head of network at CoreWeave , which leverages NetBox Cloud to power its rapidly expanding AI datacenter footprints. “NetBox is crucial for accelerating our timelines with automation. Deploying our infrastructure even a month sooner as a result of these efficiencies directly impacts our revenue, and NetBox enables streamlined operations and automation once infrastructure is in production.”

NetBox Labs has a globally distributed team — dedicated to a culture of action and innovation — that has quadrupled in the last two years. The company is hiring in all areas. To learn more about open roles, visit netboxlabs.com/careers .

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs makes sense of complex networks and infrastructure. As the commercial steward of open source NetBox, the most popular platform for operating, automating, understanding, and securing complex networks and infrastructure, NetBox Labs delivers a world-class portfolio of open, composable products. NetBox Labs fosters and invests in a vibrant community of tens of thousands of network and infrastructure professionals. Top companies like ARM, Cisco, Constant Contact, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games trust NetBox Labs to understand, operate and transform their critical infrastructure.

About NGP Capital

NGP Capital is a global VC investing in early-stage technology companies across the US and Europe. For two decades, NGP has invested in more than 120 companies, of which 19 became unicorns and 11 went on to IPO. Some of the companies NGP has backed include Lime, Coda, SecurityScorecard, Tractian, Xona, and Skylo.

Media Contact:

Kiley Nichols

NetBox Labs

knichols@netboxlabs.com