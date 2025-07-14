Delivery Robots Market Size to Surpass USD 5244.27 Million by 2032, growing at 28.95% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivery Robots Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Delivery Robots Market S ize was valued at USD 691.08 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5244.27 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.95% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Surge in Delivery Robots Driven by AI Integration, Urban Demand, and Green Logistics

The delivery robots market is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization, expansion of e-commerce, and demand for contactless and efficient last mile solutions are driving the growth of the delivery robots market. While AI and IoT Integration for Real-Time Navigation, In-House Delivery, and Sales Services are trending, together with the healthcare & retail adoption for drug & grocery deliveries, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models. With labor shortages and urban congestion making it more difficult for deliveries to be effective, businesses are taking advantage of robots to deliver goods faster and with fewer errors. Emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, and more capable sensors are improving reliability. This is further fueling deployment through pilot programs at universities, hospitals, and urban hubs with government support.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Solution

In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the delivery robots market with a 70.4% share, owing to the essential role of hardware in the mobility of delivery robots, and the cost of components such as sensors, cameras, wheels, batteries, and navigation modules, as they are important for driving motors and obstacle avoidance, navigation, and parcel handling. Manufacturers keep improving fit, function and price.

From 2025 to 2032, the software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to the development of AI, navigation systems, and real-time analysis, which enhance robot autonomy, decision-making, and route optimization.

By Application

In 2024, 4-wheel robots held the largest market share at 41.4%, due to its fast utilization to urban stability, speed, and versatility. Due to their footprint and medium payload capacity, they are particularly well-suited for food, parcel and retail deliveries.

The 6-wheel robot segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2032, due to enhanced land adaptability and payload stability which makes themершем (Sp) accompanies long-distance, medical, & industrial delivery in semi-urban and rugged terrains.

By Load Capacity

In 2024, the Up to 10 Kg segment led the delivery robots market with a 45.3% share, owing to its common applications in campus, residential, and business park for food, small parcel, and document deliveries. Well, these small robots consume less energy and are easy to deploy and cost-effective and are suitable for last-mile (services).

From 2025 to 2032, the More than 50 Kg segment is projected to grow fastest, due to large scale and long range autonomous deliveries requirement in retail, healthcare and industrial applications.

By End-User

In 2024, the Food & Beverage segment dominated the delivery robots market with a 38.3% share, as increasing urbanization and call for contactless deliveries in campuses are served by food delivery robots. More and more restaurants, cafes and quick-service outlets are using robots to deliver food from brief distances to people today with time-sensitive orders.

The fastest growing segment is the Healthcare segment, which is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the period 2025–2032, due to the demand for delivery robots that can be used to supply delivery hospitals and clinics with medications, lab samples, and supplies while reducing reliance on human labour as well as exposure to risk in sterile environments.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Delivery Robots Market

In 2024, North America led the global delivery robots market with a 37.7% share The region has been one of the earlier adopters of such technologies, which also continues to have a well-developed infrastructure and a growing requirement of safe contactless delivery across food, retail, and healthcare sectors. Widespread pilot programs and the extensive regulatory support in the U.S. led the way in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.05% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, booming e-commerce, and investments in AI, 5G, and robotics—led by China’s strong tech ecosystem. Europe followed with robust growth, supported by regulatory backing and eco-conscious urban delivery initiatives, particularly in the U.K. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gaining traction through pilot programs amid rising urbanization and digital logistics interest.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Amazon has introduced an advanced generative AI framework called DeepFleet to enhance the operational efficiency of its robotic fleet, enabling travel times to become 10% more effective. At the same time, it announced that it had reached a major milestone, deploying its 1 millionth robot to more than 300 plants worldwide.

In Sept 2024, Kiwibot is turning its delivery robots into rolling billboards, acquires ad tech startup Nickelytics for USD 25 million This combination maps out Kiwibot's delivery routes and enhances Nickelytics' analytics, allowing targeted advertising on 500+ robots across 20+ U.S. states.

