TierPoint Parent Closes Upsized $250 Million Term Loan

ST. LOUIS, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parent company of TierPoint – a leading, national enterprise data center company and provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions – today announced the closing of a $250 million term loan, a portion of which is a delayed draw term loan. Upsized due to strong investor interest, this facility complements TierPoint’s asset-backed securitization (ABS) and variable funding notes (VFN) program.

Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of data center expansions and other growth-related capital expenditures; buy out leases at selected data centers; refresh capital drawn under the VFN; and redeem in full the Series B preferred equity.

“Our ability to continue successfully accessing the capital markets is a testament to the work of our world-class employees and the sustained growth that our company is delivering,” said TierPoint President and CFO Mary Meduski. “That growth is fueled by robust market demand for our IT infrastructure solutions, including our market-leading colocation services for both enterprise and artificial intelligence workloads. This term loan positions us to continue capitalizing on that demand and serving our customers with excellence.”

“There is a clear market signal in the sustained improvement in financing terms and pricing that the company has attracted over time, now coupled with a flexible and sophisticated capital construct that sets TierPoint on a path to consolidate its unique advantages,” said Jason Zibarras, TierPoint Board Director and Managing Partner of Argo Infrastructure Partners, TierPoint’s majority shareholder.

Brice Soucy, Argo Director at TierPoint, added, “This partnership with Apterra and our ability to attract a new group of lenders is key to supporting the next stage of TierPoint’s growth during this period of accelerating market demand for TierPoint’s infrastructure and capabilities.”

Apterra Co-CEOs Michael Pantelogianis and Ralph Cho said, “We are pleased to have led this term loan. The impressive investor demand reflects TierPoint’s strong credit profile and robust business model.”

Apterra Infrastructure Capital acted as lead arranger, sole bookrunner, and administrative agent for the transaction. CSC Delaware Trust Company is the collateral agent and depositary bank. Bank Street Group LLC and Seyfarth Shaw LLP served as advisor and counsel, respectively, to TierPoint’s parent company. Milbank LLP served as counsel to Apterra. Perkins Coie served as counsel to CSC Delaware Trust.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. enterprise data center footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast fiber network. TierPoint provides secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.

About Argo Infrastructure Partners

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, founded by Jason Zibarras, is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo invests in high-quality infrastructure businesses and assets that provide essential services to their communities over their long operational lives, including investments in utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, transportation assets and other long-duration infrastructure assets. Argo's investment philosophy couples sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. As of June 2025, Argo manages over $6.4 billion in assets on behalf of its investor partners. For more information, visit www.argoip.com.

