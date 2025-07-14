Blood Screening Market to Hit USD 8.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Donations and Advanced Screening Technologies, Reports SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Blood Screening Market is projected to grow from USD 3.34 billion in 2024 to USD 8.16 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 11.88% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The global blood screening market is growing massive demand on account of growing blood donations, awareness towards infectious diseases, and implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as nucleic acid amplification testing and next-generation sequencing to screen blood donors. Government-led initiatives and rigorous regulations for blood safety continue to drive market growth.





Get a Sample Report of Blood Screening Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3151

The U.S. blood screening market was estimated at USD 0.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.36% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The U.S. is a leading country in North America in terms of the blood screening market, as the country has many blood banks and centers that receive government funding as well as donations from the general public. Fast uptake of state-of-the-art screening techniques also puts it in the first position in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Grifols S.A.

Siemens Healthineers AG

bioMérieux SA

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

SOFINA s.a (Biomerieux)

Blood Screening Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 3.34 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.88% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product & Service, Reagents & Kits Dominate the Blood Screening Market

The reagents & kits segment had the largest market share in blood screening in 2024 with 74.2% market share, in line with the recurring use of reagents & kits in every screening test as well as they play a pivotal role in the accuracy & reliability of blood tests. The products are essential to technology such as NAT, ELISA, and chemiluminescence assays, and are widely used in hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories. Increasing need for sensitivity and high-throughput test methods and the development of advanced disease-specific reagents continue to drive the segment growth.

Nucleic Acid Test Segment to Lead the Blood Screening Market Based on Technology

In 2024, the nucleic acid test (NAT) technology segment dominated the blood screening market share of 40.3%, as it is more sensitive than other technologies and is capable of detecting infected blood in the early window period, thereby minimizing the risk of blood related bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections in the recipient. NAT is commonly used to screen for HIV, HBV, and HCV, and it offers more rapid and sensitive results than serological methods.

By End User, Blood Banks are the Leading Segment in the Blood Screening Market

The blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market in 2024, with 78.69%, due to the significant role played by blood banks in collecting, processing, testing, storing, and issuing blood and its components before transfusion. These centres have allogeneic blood screening to protect donor blood and to reduce the transmission of infection by transfusion.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3151

Blood Screening Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Instrument

Software & Services

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Test

ELISA

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assays

Next-generation Sequencing

By End User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Blood Screening Market

North America holds the largest market share in the blood screening market with 37.43% due to developed healthcare systems, high public awareness about blood transfusion-transmissible infections, and strong regulatory policies. The area benefits from a mature diagnostic infrastructure, regular blood donations, and robust government laws for blood safety. North America has seen widespread implementation of technological advances, including automated NAT-based testing and multiplex assays.

The blood screening market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region owing to the developing health care infrastructure, high growth in demand for safe blood, and increasing awareness regarding health care. Increasing adoption of the screening tests in countries such as China and India, with a growing population that demands blood donations along with screening, is one of the key factors contributing to the growth. Government efforts and partnerships with international health organizations are driving technology adoption, especially NAT-based screening, and subsequently, market growth in the region.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Blood Screening Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3151

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Disease Incidence & Prevalence (2024)

5.2 Blood Donation and Collection Trends, by Region (2024)

5.3 Healthcare Infrastructure & Spending on Blood Safety (2024)

5.4 Technological Adoption in Screening Platforms (2024)

5.5 Regulatory and Policy Developments (2024)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Blood Screening Market by Product & Service

8. Blood Screening Market by Technology

9. Blood Screening Market by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports

Next-generation sequencing Market Report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report

Blood Testing Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.