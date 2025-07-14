Hot Diggity Dog! Portillo’s Celebrates National Hot Dog Day with Full Week of Sizzling Deals and Chicago-Style Collabs

CHICAGO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Hot Dog Day (July 16), Portillo’s – the famed and fast-growing purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is celebrating its iconic menu item, the Chicago-style Hot Dog, with a full week of mouth-watering collabs and deals that pay homage to Chicago’s iconic wiener and the seven toppings that go with it—mustard, relish, onions, tomato, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. From $1 dogs to Chi-conic partnerships with Lou Malnati’s and Local Style, fans nationwide have multiple ways to honor the legendary Chicago-style hot dog.

“At Portillo’s, Chicago-style hot dogs are more than just a menu item – they’re a part of our DNA,” said Vallory McCormack, Director of Marketing for Portillo’s. “We started as a hot dog trailer, and it’s been a signature of our brand ever since. This Hot Dog Day, we’re going all in to celebrate our roots with fun, interactive activations, and an exclusive deal for our Perks members. We’re making sure everyone can join in on the celebration of the iconic hot dog that helped make Portillo’s a household name.”

Throughout National Hot Dog Week, Portillo’s is offering several hot ways to celebrate:

Perks Member Offer—$1 Hot Dogs : From July 14-20, Portillo’s Perks members can enjoy a $1 hot dog or vegetarian Garden Dog. Not a member yet? Just sign up at Portillos.com/perks to unlock the offer and relish in Chicago goodness.*

: From July 14-20, Portillo’s Perks members can enjoy a $1 hot dog or vegetarian Garden Dog. Not a member yet? Just sign up at Portillos.com/perks to unlock the offer and relish in Chicago goodness.* Crosstown Collab—Chicago Dog Deep Dish : Portillo's is once again teaming up with fellow Chicago culinary icon, Lou Malnati's, to bring fans a new collab you will not believe—a Chicago-style Hot Dog Deep Dish. Available in 21 Lou Malnati's dine-in locations throughout the country starting July 16, this limited-edition pizza brings together two beloved Chicago classics. To kick off the launch, Lou Malnati's will operate a pop-up hot dog stand outside their Gold Coast Chicago location on July 16 starting at 11 a.m., giving away free slices to the public while supplies last.**

: Portillo's is once again teaming up with fellow Chicago culinary icon, Lou Malnati's, to bring fans a new collab you will not believe—a Chicago-style Hot Dog Deep Dish. Available in 21 Lou Malnati's dine-in locations throughout the country starting July 16, this limited-edition pizza brings together two beloved Chicago classics. To kick off the launch, Lou Malnati's will operate a pop-up hot dog stand outside their Gold Coast Chicago location on July 16 starting at 11 a.m., giving away free slices to the public while supplies last.** Crunch-Worthy Collab—Hot Dog Flavored Chips : Portillo's has partnered with Local Style Chips to put iconic Chicago-Style Hot Dog flavored kettle chips in all its restaurants’ Grab N’ Go stations and for online ordering. These hot dog chips are complete with notes of mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt.

: Portillo's has partnered with Local Style Chips to put iconic Chicago-Style Hot Dog flavored kettle chips in all its restaurants’ Grab N’ Go stations and for online ordering. These hot dog chips are complete with notes of mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt. “Everything Is Bigger in Texas” Activation—Giant Inflatable Hot Dog: From July 14-20, Portillo’s is popping up at the plaza near Olive Street at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas with a giant inflatable Chicago-style Hot Dog for fans to visit. The brand’s iconic Beef Bus® food truck will also be making an appearance on July 16 from 11am-4pm and July 18 from 4-9pm where fans can enjoy free swag and other giveaways, as well as purchase an array of favorites from the Portillo’s menu.

* Perks members can redeem a $1 hot dog with the purchase of $5+. Top Dog members can redeem two hot dogs during the seven-day redemption period.

** Available in a small size only, while supplies last.

