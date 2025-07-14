Smart Trash Bin Market Size to Hit USD 216.99 Million by 2032, Driven by Smart City Adoption and Rising Demand for Automated, Hygienic Waste Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Trash Bin Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Trash Bin Market S ize was valued at USD 84.19 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 216.99 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.57% during 2025-2032.”

Integration of IoT and Solar Power Enhances Smart Trash Bin Efficiency

The Smart Trash Bin Market is witnessing notable growth owing to the incorporation of IoT sensors and solar-powered technology that are set to revolutionize urban waste management. The smart bins keep track of their fill levels and send alerts via cell towers when they are full, using a computer-optimized collection route to save on labor costs and improve efficiency. Especially for high-traffic or outdoors, solar-powered compaction avoids complications of using external power source to ensure energy-efficient performance. With sustainability and automation taking center stage in smart city planning, these connected bins serve as data-lead solutions in order to create cleaner urban environments. In Japan's Narita Airport, SmaGO bins have been introduced, which comprises of bins with solar compaction and internet of things (IoT) enabled monitoring have installed there that largely reduce manual efforts and incorporate the entire waste collection operation.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Ausko Pte Ltd.

iTouchless

EcubeLabs

Simplehuman

EKO USA

Home Depot Inc.

CleanRobotics

Nine Stars Group Inc.

Binology LLC

BIG BELLY LLC

Smart Trash Bin Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 84.19 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 216.99 Million CAGR CAGR of 12.57% From 2024 to 2032

• By Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial)

• By Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic)

• By Compartment (Single Compartment, Multi-compartment)

Smart Trash Bin Market Segmentation Overview: Capacity, Channel, End-User, Operation, and Compartment Trends

By Capacity

In 2024, the 14 to 23 gallon segment dominated the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 57% share, as it is the most preferred size for Smart Trash Bin Market, containing the optimal size with a maximum weight for homes, offices and public places.

The 8 to 13 gallon segment is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 17.70%, due to increasing need for smart bins that take up minimal space and outfitted in some urban residences, small offices, and certain mobile habitats, like RVs, indicating a true shift for the effective implementation of waste management, in condensed areas.

By Sales Channel

In 2024, the Offline segment dominated the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 70% share, Offline segment, attributed to customers favoring physical assessment of products which leads to bulk buying, along with personalized servicing. Commercial buyers, municipalities, and institutions usually need assistance in dealing with larger procurement and installation options which mean that retail and distributor networks can be key for supporting these offline channels.

The Online segment is set to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 14.19%, Due to increasing popularity of e-commerce, doorstep delivery, product variety and demand for tech-enabled waste solutions through online platforms

By End-User

In 2024, the Commercial segment led the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 67% share, Due to their presence in offices, malls, airports, hospitals, and public infrastructure needing a high capacity automated smart trash bin for optimal waste management,

The Residential segment is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 16.37%, owing to trends of smart homes and urbanization coupled with the necessity for modern households of touchless and convenient waste solutions.

By Operation

In 2024, the Automatic segment dominated the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 74% share, due to the increasing demand for touch-free, hygienic waste disposal in contains in high footfall areas, such as hospitals and offices.

The Semi-Automatic segment is expected to grow fastest during 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 16.95%, due to the demand for an economical, practical smart bin solution with a better cost-to-enabler trade-off when it comes to smart features which could be aimed at targeting rural and semi-urban locations.

By Compartment

In 2024, the Multi-compartment segment led the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 65% share, mainly due to the rapid rate of investments to develop smart city infrastructure and growing awareness and early adoption of IoT-based waste management solutions, particularly in commercial, residential, and municipal sectors.

The Single Compartment segment is projected to grow fastest through 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 15.51%, owing to growing application requirement in smart homes which involves compact, low cost and easy to use technologies in urban homes & small office environments.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges in Smart Trash Bin Market Growth

In 2024, North America led the Smart Trash Bin Market with a 44% revenue share, Due to the solid investments in smart city infrastructure, coupled with the high customer awareness and early adoption of IoT-based waste management solutions across commercial, residential and municipal sectors,

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2025–2032, with a CAGR of 14.32%, owing to fast urbanization, a surge in environmental awareness, growing middle class population, and a rise in inclination for clean, technology developed waste systems.

The international trend toward eco-regulations, circular economy and smart urban infrastructure makes Europe the cornerstone of the development.

LATAM and MEA show steady growth supported by increasing urban development, sanitation awareness, and gradual implementation of smart city frameworks to enhance waste management efficiency.

Recent News:

In Oct 2024, At Japan's Narita Airport, previously, SmaGO bins powered by solar energy press garbage and also report when full, making the collection of trash more efficient. The smart bins, which are outfitted with IoT sensors and solar panels, are designed to lighten the load for staff and facilitate automated, sustainable waste management.

