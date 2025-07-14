Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market was estimated at USD 6.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is estimated to grow with the rising demand for genetic testing, personalized medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Automation and bead-based technology are driving improvements in both efficiency and sensitivity. Rising research on infectious diseases and increasing application in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are also expected to contribute to market growth.





The U.S. nucleic acid isolation and purification market was estimated at USD 2.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The advanced genome infrastructure, constant focus on molecular research and application, and increased spending on genomics research from the government are causing the U.S. is lead in this market in North America. Early adoption of automated purification technology and a high number of key industry players also support the country.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.60 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 16.38 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Based on Product, Kits & Reagents Dominated the Market, and the Instruments Segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth

The kits & reagents segment was the largest segment of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2023, with a 68% market share, due to the wide usage of kits and reagents in applied testing applications in clinical diagnostics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. These kits provide great convenience, reproducible protocols, and quick processing of DNA/RNA, and are suitable for routine DNA/RNA extraction. The fact that RasAmPep viruses can be used to virome-profile blood, tissue, cells, and viruses makes them even more attractive.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by the rising demand for nucleic acid purification due to the shift towards automation in the extraction process. Devices such as magnetic-bead-based extractors and automated liquid handlers have the potential to automate high-throughput testing in research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and biotechnology companies.

By Type, DNA Isolation & Purification Segment Dominates the Market, RNA Isolation & Purification Segment to Register Fastest Growth

The DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market, with a 58% market share due to its widespread use in genetic testing, forensics, disease diagnosis, and genomic research. DNA extraction is the basis of several downstream procedures, including PCR, sequencing, cloning, and mutation analysis.

The RNA isolation and purification segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, with the increasing use of transcriptomics, mRNA vaccines, and expression analyses in research driving the growth in this market. RNA is central to understanding cellular processes, viral infection, and gene regulation, and thus is integral in drug discovery and vaccine development.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Instruments Manual Automatic



By Type

DNA Isolation & Purification Genomic Plasmid Viral Other

RNA Isolation & Purification miRNA mRNA Total RNA Other



By Method

Column

Magnetic Beads

Reagent

Others

By Application

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America Dominates the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the nucleic acid isolation & purification market with a 41.67% market share in 2023 due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high investments in genomic research, and early acceptance of innovative molecular diagnostic techniques. The area derives advantages from a high concentration of top biotech and pharma companies, favorable regulatory conditions, and extensive clinical research.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market in APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing biotechnology sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government support for genomic research in the region. And publication systems such as those in China, India, and South Korea are making fast investments in life sciences and precision medicine.

