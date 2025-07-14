Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size & Growth Analysis:
According to SNS Insider, The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market was estimated at USD 6.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is estimated to grow with the rising demand for genetic testing, personalized medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Automation and bead-based technology are driving improvements in both efficiency and sensitivity. Rising research on infectious diseases and increasing application in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are also expected to contribute to market growth.
The U.S. nucleic acid isolation and purification market was estimated at USD 2.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period of 2024-2032
The advanced genome infrastructure, constant focus on molecular research and application, and increased spending on genomics research from the government are causing the U.S. is lead in this market in North America. Early adoption of automated purification technology and a high number of key industry players also support the country.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- QIAGEN
- New England Biolabs (NEB)
- LGC Biosearch Technologies
- Promega Corporation
- Alpha Laboratories
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Danaher
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 6.60 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 16.38 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.18% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Based on Product, Kits & Reagents Dominated the Market, and the Instruments Segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth
The kits & reagents segment was the largest segment of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2023, with a 68% market share, due to the wide usage of kits and reagents in applied testing applications in clinical diagnostics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. These kits provide great convenience, reproducible protocols, and quick processing of DNA/RNA, and are suitable for routine DNA/RNA extraction. The fact that RasAmPep viruses can be used to virome-profile blood, tissue, cells, and viruses makes them even more attractive.
The instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by the rising demand for nucleic acid purification due to the shift towards automation in the extraction process. Devices such as magnetic-bead-based extractors and automated liquid handlers have the potential to automate high-throughput testing in research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and biotechnology companies.
By Type, DNA Isolation & Purification Segment Dominates the Market, RNA Isolation & Purification Segment to Register Fastest Growth
The DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market, with a 58% market share due to its widespread use in genetic testing, forensics, disease diagnosis, and genomic research. DNA extraction is the basis of several downstream procedures, including PCR, sequencing, cloning, and mutation analysis.
The RNA isolation and purification segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, with the increasing use of transcriptomics, mRNA vaccines, and expression analyses in research driving the growth in this market. RNA is central to understanding cellular processes, viral infection, and gene regulation, and thus is integral in drug discovery and vaccine development.
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation
By Product
- Kits & Reagents
- Instruments
- Manual
- Automatic
By Type
- DNA Isolation & Purification
- Genomic
- Plasmid
- Viral
- Other
- RNA Isolation & Purification
- miRNA
- mRNA
- Total RNA
- Other
By Method
- Column
- Magnetic Beads
- Reagent
- Others
By Application
- Precision Medicine
- Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Agriculture and Animal Research
- Other
By End User
- Academic Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Contract Research Organizations
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Others
North America Dominates the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth
North America dominated the nucleic acid isolation & purification market with a 41.67% market share in 2023 due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high investments in genomic research, and early acceptance of innovative molecular diagnostic techniques. The area derives advantages from a high concentration of top biotech and pharma companies, favorable regulatory conditions, and extensive clinical research.
The nucleic acid isolation and purification market in APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing biotechnology sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government support for genomic research in the region. And publication systems such as those in China, India, and South Korea are making fast investments in life sciences and precision medicine.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Incidence and Prevalence (2023)
5.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region
5.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Product Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)
5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product
8. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Type
9. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Method
10. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Application
11. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by End User
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
