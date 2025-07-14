Ethnic Food Market Size to Attain USD 179.21 Billion by 2034| Driven by Diverse Culinary Demand

Ottawa, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethnic food market size stood at USD 86.95 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 93.47 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 179.21 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The ethnic food market has been expanding in recent times due to consumers changing tastes and preferences to try authentic and fusion cuisines. Consumers prefer to experiment with their taste palettes today helping them to explore the cuisines of different regions globally. The exploring nature of consumers is helping in the growth of the ethnic food market.

What is Ethnic Food Market?

Gone are the days when people used to prefer limited food items which made them comfortable. Today people like to try cuisines of different regions to experiment with their taste palettes. Hence, the ethnic food market has observed a growth in the recent years. People today prefer to enjoy different types of cuisines and like to try the local food options of different regions. It helps them to understand the culture of different regions more closely and feel to be a part of it as well. Trying different cuisines of a region helps the local food spots to grow as well. It is also the best option to try the authentic cuisine of a region.

The high-end restaurant of a place helps one to try local as well as dishes made by the fusion of local and trending dishes. It helps them to attract more customers and allows people to try different options to enhance their taste buds. The whole algorithm also allows one to try a specialty of each cuisine inspired by greens, proteins, or beans. Gen Z and millennials form a huge consumer base for the ethnic food market as this age group likes to experiment with their taste buds and is more interested in trying different types of cuisines globally.

Key Highlights of Ethnic Food Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the ethnic food market in 2024 due to the availability of multiple cuisines and their fusion versions.

By region, North America is expected to expand in the foreseen period due to the growing population of the region belonging to different places and introducing their cuisines in North America.

By cuisine type, the Asian segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the availability of multiple forms of cuisines in the region to suit the preferences of consumers from different regions.

By cuisine type, the Mexican cuisine segment of the ethnic food market is observed to be the fastest growing in the forecast period.

By food type, the non-veg segment dominated the ethnic food market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Rise of Online Platforms: Ethnic Food Market to Grow Rapidly

Consumers today prefer to enhance their taste buds and are enthusiastic to try new cuisines of different regions. Hence, it directly helps in the growth of the ethnic food market. Consumers today prefer the bold and unique taste that helps to refresh their taste buds and to get a change from their regular meals.

In the UK, for example, sales of bao buns a popular Asian street food have skyrocketed by 45% year-over-year, with searches up 13.7%, and retailers now offer 10+ varieties to meet demand. Additionally, 44% of burger consumers in June 2023 said they’d likely order bao bun burgers, illustrating how bold, ethnic flavors are reshaping mainstream menus.



Hence, the enthusiasm to try global cuisines is helping the growth of the market. The growth of online platforms helping people order their favorite cuisines online with the ease of sitting at home also helps in the enhancement of the market. Hence, such situations help in the expansion of the ethnic food market.

What are Recent Trends in Ethnic Food Market?

Vegetarian and vegan options for ethnic foods are highly in demand today due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of vegetarian and vegan food for the overall system of the body.

for the overall system of the body. Today consumers are also attracted to fusion dishes made by a combination of different types of ethnic cuisines helping in the growth of the ethnic food market.

Ethnic snack options are also gaining traction due to the busy schedules of consumers leading to high demand for fast food and finger foods.

Ethnic restaurants are partnering with online delivery platforms today to let people enjoy their taste conveniently by ordering at home as well.

Healthier options for ethnic meals are also helping in the growth of the ethnic food market as people today prefer healthier food options such as sugar-free, sodium-free, and gluten-free options.



Market Dynamics

Driver

Shift in Consumer Demand

There are multiple factors contributing to the growth of the ethnic food market. Changing consumer preferences is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. Consumers today are enthusiastic to try new cuisines apart from their region. It helps them to explore new tastes and flavors to give a change to their taste pallets. The culinary experience also allows consumers to adjust to new environments helpful in situations such as shifting to a new region or traveling to a new place. Ethnic cuisine is also considered to be healthy as it is made from fresh local ingredients without the use of any preservatives or harmful chemical ingredients. Hence, Gen Z and millennials form a huge base for the ethnic food market.

Challenge

Educating Consumers and their Acceptance

Many consumers are hesitant to try new cuisines leading to restraint in the growth of the ethnic food market. Elderly consumers and aged consumers may hesitate to try new cuisines hence it acts as a barrier to the expansion of the market. Consumers do not trust the ingredients used or the cooking process followed and hence are hesitant to try new cuisines. Accepting new flavors and taste pallets easily is not acceptable to everyone. Hence, such scenarios create barriers to the growth of the ethnic food market.

Ethnic Food Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the ethnic food market in 2024. The Asia cuisine is packed with rich and bold flavors favorable for different taste pallets. Hence the cuisine dominated the ethnic food market in 2024. The cuisine involves the usage of different local and fresh ingredients and hence is favorable to consumers globally. The Chinese cuisine played a major role in the growth of cuisine in the region. The cooking techniques and use of fresh greens and other local ingredients helped in the growth of the market.

What to Expect from India & Japan’s Ethnic Food Market?

In India, the rising middle class, urbanization, and growing exposure to international cuisines through travel and media are driving demand for global and fusion foods. The organized ethnic food market in India is expanding steadily, with more than 60% of urban millennials reportedly trying international dishes like Korean ramen, Japanese sushi, and Mediterranean wraps on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Japan continues to elevate its culinary exports, with Japanese food (Washoku) now available in over 160 countries, and overseas Japanese restaurants surpassing 159,000 in 2023, up from 55,000 in 2013. The Japanese government actively promotes its cuisine abroad, contributing to global demand for authentic Japanese sauces, noodles, and condiments.

North America expects to grow in the ethnic food market in the foreseen period. The growing population of the region from different cultural backgrounds surges the demand for different traditional cuisines. Hence, the ethnic food market is expected to expand in North America in the forecast period. People prefer to taste different types of cuisines and try local and ethnic ingredients helpful for the market’s growth in the forecast period. Endorsements of local cuisines by celebrity chefs and popular influencers also help in the growth of the ethnic food market in the region.

U.S. and Canada Ethnic Food Market Trends

The United States and Canada are key drivers of growth in the ethnic food market, fueled by increasingly diverse populations and a rising appetite for global flavors. In the U.S., nearly 70% of consumers say they enjoy trying new international cuisines, with Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, and Korean foods among the most popular. The steady influx of immigrants has also contributed to a broader acceptance and availability of ethnic foods over 44 million foreign-born individuals live in the U.S., supporting both demand and supply of authentic international dishes. Supermarkets and restaurant chains are rapidly expanding ethnic food offerings, with even mainstream brands introducing fusion products like sriracha mayo, kimchi tacos, and tikka masala pizza.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.5% Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Ethnic Food Market Segmental Analysis

Cuisine Type Analysis

How Did Asian Food Segment Led the Ethnic Food Market in 2024?

The Asian segment of the ethnic food market dominated in 2024 due to the bold, unique, and fresh flavors provided by the cuisine. Consumers prefer such bold tastes and hence the segment led the market. Asian cuisine involves a mixture of different types of flavors suitable for all taste buds. Hence, the segment dominated the ethnic food market in 2024. The cultural diversity along with its cuisine is highly appreciated globally.

The Mexican food segment of the ethnic food market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to the cuisine’s rich and bold flavors. The traditional Mexican cuisine is not just an explosion of flavors but is also easy to consume outdoors. Hence, people prefer to opt for local street food while on a vacation or when they wish to explore the culinary flavors of the region.

Food Type Analysis

The Non-Veg Segment dominated the Ethnic Food Market in 2024 along with the Vegetarian Segment observing growth in the Forecast Period.

The non-veg segment of the ethnic food market dominated in 2024 as the population of non-veg consumers was higher compared to the vegetarian segment. Hence, people preferred to try non-veg ethnic food options to try unique and bold flavors. It helped consumers taste local and authentic non-veg cuisine by trying a variety of flavors. The vegetarian segment of the ethnic food market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the major population adopting vegetarianism and veganism. Consumer awareness about rising sustainability is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the ethnic food market in the expected timeframe.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Led the Market in 2024

The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the ethnic food market in 2024 due to the availability of local and ethnic food products easily to consumers. It helps them to get access to traditional food products with ease and also allows people to try different food items to enhance their culinary experience. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.

The online segment of the ethnic food market is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the convenience provided by the platform of allows people to order food easily. The availability of local and ethnic food products online allowing people to order them at the ease of sitting at home is helping the segment grow in the market. Hence, the segment is expected to boom in the market in the future globally.

Ethnic Food Market Top Companies

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Orkla ASA

ARYZTA AG

Paulig Group

The Spice Tailor

Asli Fine Food

TRS Group

Recent Developments in Ethnic Food Market

In June 2025, PepsiCo India launched ethnic and local flavors in smaller serves to attract more consumers towards the brand. The company will launch seven fizzy drinks under its brand Slice.



In January 2025, Big Bird Foods launches a new line of production in its ethnic food segment. The company expects a revenue generation of Rs. 500 million with the launch of a new line of production.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Cuisine Type

Asian

Italian

Mexican

Others

By Food Type

Veg

Non-Veg

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Sales Channels

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

