Survey: Public Health Workers Are Younger, Committed, and Burned Out

Bethesda, Md., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findings from the 2024 Public Health Workforce Interests and Needs Survey (PH WINS) provide a unique snapshot of the government public health workforce, including the evolving demographics, job characteristics, top training needs, intent to stay or leave, professional engagement and satisfaction, and overall well-being of employees. The data, from a survey of nearly 57,000 state and local public health employees at all levels, were released today along with interactive dashboards that allow users to filter and compare data by a variety of factors, and practical tools and recommendations to act on the data.

Key Findings

The new data show trends from surveys in previous years and new insights about the state and local government public health workforce.

Evolving demographics: The workforce is younger than in previous years, with 25% age 35 or under and 41% reporting five years or fewer of public health experience. The workforce remains predominantly female (80%) and non-Hispanic White (62%). More than one-third (35%) have an advanced degree and 22% have formal training in public health.

Commitment amid burnout: Compared with 2021, more employees (75%) intend to stay at their organizations in the next year, citing benefits (70%) and job stability (57%) among their top reasons to stay. However, more than 70% of employees report experiencing at least one symptom of burnout, with one in five (20%) experiencing near constant symptoms.

Deepening community engagement: Most employees agree that their agencies infuse the communities they serve into their work and actively collaborate with external organizations. However, one in four (25%) think their department does not regularly involve community members.

The PH WINS survey was conducted by the de Beaumont Foundation and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) between September 2024 and January 2025. Previously conducted in 2014, 2017, and 2021, PH WINS is the only nationally representative survey capturing the individual perspectives of state and local government public health employees. By measuring the strengths and gaps of the workforce and their experiences, the survey informs future investments in funding, training, recruitment, and retention.

"The PH WINS data provide invaluable insights into the dynamic state of our public health workforce," said Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, ASTHO Chief Executive Officer. "We're encouraged to see a younger generation stepping into vital roles, bringing new energy and a strong commitment to public service. However, as burnout continues to be a trend among this workforce, it is vital that we continue to look for ways to support our workers. These findings will guide ASTHO as we continue to advocate for a well-resourced, resilient, and community-responsive public health system."

Preliminary survey findings released in May explored the perspectives of the workforce age 35 and under, revealing that nearly a third of these employees (29%) intend to leave their organizations in the next year and underscoring the need to invest in recruitment and retention strategies that support young employees as well as the workforce overall. In collaboration with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, an analysis of the epidemiology workforce released in June identified issues like burnout, limited advancement opportunities, and workload strain that are particularly salient among epidemiologists.

Putting Data to Action

As part of the release, the de Beaumont Foundation also announced Insights to Action, a suite of practical resources to help public health agencies translate their PH WINS data into decision making and action, with a focus on improving recruitment and retention.

"By pairing data from PH WINS with recommendations that health departments can act on, we hope to enable health departments to address the needs of today's public health professionals so they can continue to effectively serve the states and localities they live in," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation.

About the Survey

PH WINS 2024 was distributed to nearly 160,000 state and local government public health employees, representing 48 state health agencies and 1,178 local health departments of varying sizes across 48 states. It was completed by 56,595 individuals, for a 37% response rate, and additional data releases and analyses are anticipated in the coming months. In addition, the survey was expanded to public health agencies in the U.S. Territories and Freely Associated States for the first time in 2025, with amendments to reflect their unique contexts, and results from the expansion will be available later in the year.

This work is supported by funds made available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), National Center for STLT Public Health Infrastructure and Workforce, through OE22-2203: Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

* * *

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. For more information, visit www.debeaumont.org.

About ASTHO

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice. For more information, visit www.astho.org.