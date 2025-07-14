ASDS Opens Registration for its Annual Conference to Educate Dermatologists

Schaumburg, IL, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to open registration for dermatologists and their staff to attend the 2025 ASDS Annual Meeting on Nov. 13-16 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago . Dermatologists with an ASDS membership save $800 on their registration fee compared to non-members.

"The ASDS Annual Meeting is the leading event for dermatologic surgeons seeking to advance their procedural skills and stay at the forefront of our rapidly evolving field,” said ASDS President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA. “This year's agenda offers over 100 educational sessions – including nine interactive workshops and live demonstrations – providing tangible, immediately applicable insights for every practice type. Our Annual Meeting Work Group developed a curriculum of up to 23.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ that fulfills the continuing education needs of our members, ensuring they leave equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge to provide the best possible patient care and achieve optimal practice efficiency."

Compelling Content to Increase Clinical Competency

The fresh content at this year’s meeting will be presented in the skill-based learning environment that members crave through a variety of formats, including panel discussions, debates and interactive procedural education across three educational tracks:

Over 50 new sessions

Five plenary sessions Rapid Fire Dermatologic Surgery Pearls Navigating Dermatologic Surgery and Preparing for 2026 What's Trending in Dermatologic Surgery Iron Surgeon 2.0 – The Great Debate Breaking Bad Complications

Nine interactive procedural sessions New hands-on injection techniques workshop New full-day hands-on cosmetic lifting of the face and eyes cadaver lab Full-day chemical peel workshop ( developed in cooperation with IPS-USA ) Resident surgical essentials hands-on workshop Three live patient demonstrations Two live surgical stage demonstrations with cadavers

Two special lectures Lawrence Field, MD, Honorary Lecture Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

Multiple resident-focused sessions, roundtables and activities

“98% of last year’s attendees rated the educational content as relevant to their daily practice, so we’re looking forward to bringing 2025 attendees more of that practical education and discussion that reinvigorates their passion for dermatologic surgery,” said Annual Meeting Work Group Chair Kishwer Nehal, MD. “Our goal is to provide an environment that encourages shared learning and valuable peer connections that help attendees develop new skills and consider other perspectives.”

Visit asds.net/registration-information for pricing details — early bird rates are available through Sept. 15. Hotel and travel information can be viewed at asds.net/Housing-and-Travel .

Abstracts

Dermatologists are invited to present their new research and clinical studies by submitting an abstract .

Scientific abstract submissions are due by July 31. The 10 highest-scoring abstracts in each category will be presented in-person during the meeting in Chicago on Nov. 13-16; all other accepted abstracts will be pre-recorded and on display throughout the conference.

The 10 highest-scoring abstracts in each category will be presented in-person during the meeting in Chicago on Nov. 13-16; all other accepted abstracts will be pre-recorded and on display throughout the conference. Industry abstract submission closes on Oct. 10. These video abstracts are non-CME and may reference trade names along with company names. Press releases containing abstract data can be released on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Camaraderie and Wellness Experiences

Networking is a core aspect of the ASDS Annual Meeting. This conference is a place where ASDS members can relate with peers, seek mentors, discover resources to boost their career and meet new industry partners who offer products and services to help their practice excel. The meeting agenda encourages connection and enjoyment .

10.5 uninterrupted hours to browse the Exhibit Hall

Network with peers during eight breaks and receptions

18th Annual ASDS Gala at the historic Adler Planetarium

A Wellness Room will calm attendees’ senses with de-stressing and rejuvenating experiences such as relaxation techniques, meditation or sound bowls.

"Beyond the invaluable educational offerings, the ASDS Annual Meeting stands out as an unparalleled opportunity for connection and collaboration, as evidenced year after year from attendees’ meeting evaluations,” said Annual Meeting Work Group Co-Chair Nazanin Saedi, MD. “We understand the importance of peer camaraderie in fostering professional growth and wellbeing. This meeting provides a vibrant forum for dermatologic surgeons to reconnect with colleagues and mentors, forge new relationships, share experiences and discuss solutions to the challenges and opportunities within our specialty. It's a chance to strengthen our community and build lasting bonds that extend far beyond the meeting walls."

Resident Scholarships

With the gracious support of Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, up to 233 applicants will receive a scholarship award of up to $750. Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible dermatology residents and newly graduated residents in an approved ACGME training program. Resident-specific information and scholarship details are available at asds.net/AM-residents .

Branding and Exhibit Opportunities

The ASDS Annual Meeting provides industry representatives with an opportunity to engage, influence and inform leading dermatologic surgeons committed to advancing patient care.

84% of attendees are more inclined to purchase an exhibitor’s products or services after visiting its booth.

82% of attendees hold purchasing or decision-making authority within their practice.

79% of attendees spent three or more hours in the Exhibit Hall.

Companies interested in branding opportunities and/or on-site exhibiting can visit asds.net/Annual-Meeting-Exhibits or email exhibits@asds.net for more information.

