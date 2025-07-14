Simple Modern Launches National “Stock Your School” Giveaway to Fund Teacher Wish Lists, Equip Classrooms and Support Entire School Staff

Oklahoma, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading hydration and consumer goods company Simple Modern is bringing back its highly successful “Stock Your School” initiative for a second year, expanding the program’s reach in support of educators and school communities nationwide.

Launching July 14, the giveaway invites teachers across the United States to nominate themselves to win a school-wide prize package that goes far beyond the classroom. After tens of thousands of public votes in its inaugural year, the 2025 edition includes bigger prizes and broader impact.

What Winners Can Expect with Simple Modern’s Stock Your School:

10 teachers will have their full Classroom Wish Lists funded.

The 10 winning schools will receive 500 water bottles for students.

Every staff member at the winning schools — including teachers, principals and support staff — will receive a Simple Modern Harper Tote Bag.

New for 2025: Each of the 10 winning schools will also receive a $1,000 grant to support their greatest needs.

"Simple Modern exists to give generously, and we give away 10% of our profits every year,” said Mike Beckham, CEO and co-founder of Simple Modern. "One of our five major areas of giving is education, and Stock Your Schools allows us to rally behind educators and equip both classrooms and campuses with resources they truly need. That’s why we love Stock Your Schools and the tangible support it can bring to a teacher, a classroom and a school."

How It Works:

Nominations Open: July 14, 2025 ( Click here to nominate yourself or a teacher! )

) Nomination Period: 4 days only

Public Voting: Begins July 21, running for 10 days until July 31. Vote once a day, every day!

Winners Announced: Early August. The top 10 teachers with the most votes will win!

Last year’s campaign drew thousands of teacher nominations and more than 66,000 votes, fully funding 10 wish lists and delivering water bottles to entire student bodies. With added grants and expanded staff gifting this year, Simple Modern aims to deepen its impact on schools at every level.



Simple Modern exists to give generously, and supporting education is one of the major areas of giving the company focuses on each year. In Simple Modern’s nearly 10-year history, the company has donated more than $10 million through partnerships with more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations. Learn more about Simple Modern’s giving.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

