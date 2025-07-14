New Reports Map BC’s Hydrogen Potential for Clean Energy Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of reports, released by Foresight Canada in partnership with the Clean Energy and Major Projects Office (CEMPO) , investigates British Columbia's potential to establish major hydrogen hubs in various regions and examines the feasibility of hydrogen transportation. In addition to outlining potential challenges, the research identifies key supply and demand opportunities across four areas: BC’s Lower Mainland, Northeast, Southern Interior, and Vancouver Island, highlighting their distinct competitive advantages for hydrogen development.

As British Columbia works toward net zero, a diverse mix of cleantech solutions and energy alternatives will be required. Hydrogen is a promising option to complement electrification. BC has a strong foundation of innovation and expertise to build on. The reports highlight how this established sector, combined with regional strengths, uniquely positions the province to lead in hydrogen production and adoption. While scaling this sector presents real challenges—including the need for new regulations and infrastructure to ensure its safe transport—the opportunities for BC to drive the clean energy transition through strategic hydrogen hub development are significant.

Access the hydrogen hub research reports:

“We're very excited about the insights these reports unveil, highlighting British Columbia's immense potential to not only lead in hydrogen innovation but also decisively pave the way for Canada's clean energy transition. A huge thank you to CEMPO for empowering us to conduct this critical research and bring these exciting opportunities to light.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“British Columbia has tremendous potential to continue to lead in hydrogen innovation and creating these reports and releasing the findings helps fuel this potential. I want to thank Foresight Canada for partnering with us to continue to help drive Canada’s clean energy transition.” – Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, British Columbia

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

The Clean Energy and Major Projects Office (CEMPO) is a strategic advisor and accelerator for clean energy and major projects across B.C. CEMPO advances clean energy development in B.C. by supporting project proponents and stakeholders, building strategic partnerships, and acting as the central knowledge hub for clean energy projects such as hydrogen, carbon capture, biofuels, and renewable natural gas.

It provides strategic guidance throughout the entire project lifecycle, helping accelerate projects to final investment decisions while ensuring alignment with provincial priorities.

