New StarRez Report Illuminates On & Off-Campus Student Housing’s Expanding Role in an Improved Student Experience and Overall Institutional Success

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , the global leader in student housing software solutions, recently released its second annual State of the Student Housing Industry Report , the definitive resource for understanding the rapidly shifting dynamics of student housing across higher education.

Student housing is a major part of the holistic student experience, and with resident satisfaction rates down from last year, the new StarRez report highlights a critical blind spot: one in three institutions still lack formal feedback mechanisms for measuring resident satisfaction at all. In an environment where student expectations are transforming fast, the report’s data-driven insights are more valuable than ever to increase operational efficiency and help institutions improve on- and off-campus housing to better accommodate student preferences.

Drawing on proprietary survey data from more than 400 institutions across the globe, including both StarRez users and non-StarRez users, this year’s report offers higher ed institutions a broad and deep view of factors that affect their student housing programs.

“The needs of residential communities are very dynamic,” said Travis Knipe, CEO of StarRez. “Higher ed housing leaders who leverage this kind of high-quality information can drive strategies and adopt technology to help navigate change, build stronger relationships, and meet the needs of both students and staff, ultimately driving better outcomes for all.”

Key Themes Reshaping Student Housing in 2025

The 2025 StarRez Report makes one thing clear: the student housing landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift.

Rising Student Expectations Reshape Campus Living: Although 73.3% of institutions still report high resident satisfaction, that figure has slipped nearly 7 percentage points from 2024. Today’s students are looking for convenience; they’re also seeking living environments that support mental health, provide a sense of inclusion, and offer greater independence.



Staffing Strains Require Operational Shifts: Staffing remains a critical pressure point. More than half of the schools surveyed operate with just 1 to 10 professional housing staff, even as responsibilities grow more complex. The report reveals a direct correlation between staff satisfaction and retention, pushing many institutions to turn to automation and workload balancing as a way to maintain quality while preventing burnout.



Smarter Systems Enhance Operations: Technology is also playing a vital role in improving efficiency and service. Nearly 70% of institutions have automated reporting and analytics, while others are digitizing email communication, room assignments, billing, and front desk operations. Roommate matching is evolving too, with over half of institutions allowing first-year students to choose their own roommates and nearly 80% doing so for returning students.



Institutions Rethink Off-Campus Housing: The boundaries of student housing are expanding. The student preference for privacy and independence is driving greater demand for off-campus housing within most demographics. For example, nearly 40% of institutions are experiencing growth in demand for housing from international students, including a notable 6% who saw significant increases. More institutions are incorporating off-campus housing platforms like College Pads to help students navigate the transition off campus and improve the overall academic experience.



Leaders Strive to Maximize Revenue: In 2025, summer earnings are down. 64% of institutions reported earning less than 10% of their total housing revenue from summer, conference, or short-term stays. Meanwhile, only 7% now report earning more than 25% from non-academic housing. In response to these declines, many institutions are putting greater focus on revenue streams like conferences and summer events, adapting how they maximize housing assets year-round.





As the student housing industry stands at a turning point, StarRez urges institutional leaders to treat data not just as a mirror but as a compass for strategic transformation. The 2025 State of the Student Housing Industry Report provides a comprehensive, globally informed framework for building student-centered, future-ready housing programs.

Download the full 2025 State of the Student Housing Industry Report here: https://www.starrez.com/student-housing-industry .

Experts from StarRez will examine the report findings further during a featured session at Global Connect 2025, taking place July 14 at 11:10 a.m. MT. More information is available here: https://www.starrez.com/resources/event/starrez-global-connect .

