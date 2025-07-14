MGRM Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Monogram Technologies to Zimmer Biomet

MONSEY, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Monogram Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGRM) (“Monogram”) to Zimmer Biomet for an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $12.37 per share in cash if certain product development, regulatory, and revenue milestones are achieved through 2030.

At least two investors have already expressed extreme disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain a Monogram shareholder and have concerns about the proposed sale

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/monogram-technologies/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

“We are investigating whether the Monogram Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Monogram shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Monogram shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

