SHAREHOLDER BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Proposed Buyout of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Shareholders – Does $16.50 Per Share Represent Sufficient Payment to TaskUs Investors?

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation into the fairness of the recently announced buyout of TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK) shareholders to determine whether the proposed buyout price of $16.50 per share undervalues the company’s shares.

Click here for additional information about this investigation and no-cost legal options: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/taskus-buyout/

On May 9, 2025, TaskUs announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the company’s co-founders and Blackstone at a price of $16.50 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, TaskUs’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether TaskUs’s investors will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s representatives breached their fiduciary duty or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price. Notably, at the time the proposed shareholder buyout was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets for TASK’s shares of over $20.00 per share .

TaskUs shareholders who believe the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/taskus-buyout/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:



KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com



This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.