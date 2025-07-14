SHAREHOLDER BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Proposed Buyout of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) Shareholders – Does $23.00 Per Share Represent Sufficient Payment to NV5 Investors?

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation into the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5”) shareholders to determine whether the buyout price undervalues the company’s shares.

On May 15, 2025, NV5 announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Acuren Corporation (“Acuren”) at a price of $23.00 per share (consisting of $10.00 in cash and $13.00 in shares of Acuren’s stock). Following the closing of the proposed transaction, NV5’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed buyout price undervalues the company’s shares, and whether NV5’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $23.00 buyout price from Acuren. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a $28.00 per share price target for NV5’s shares.

NV5 shareholders who believe the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

