BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CRGX), Olo Inc. (NYSE - OLO), WK Kellogg Co (NYSE - KLG), Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE - GNTY)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CRGX)

Under the terms of the agreement, CARGO will be acquired by Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”). Concentra will acquire CARGO for $4.379 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”), which represents the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of CARGO in excess of $217.5 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received within two years following closing from any disposition of certain of CARGO’s product candidates that occurs within two years following closing, each pursuant to a contingent value rights agreement. The investigation concerns whether the CARGO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cargo-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-crgx/.

Olo Inc. (NYSE - OLO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Olo will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $10.25 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Olo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional infor\mation can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/olo-inc-nyse-olo/.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE - GNTY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Guaranty will be acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier”) (NYSE - GBCI). Guaranty shareholders are to receive 1.0000 share of Glacier stock for each Guaranty share. Based on the closing price of $41.58 for Glacier shares on June 23, 2025, the transaction would result in aggregate consideration of $476.2 million and value of $41.58 per Guaranty share. The investigation concerns whether the Guaranty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/guaranty-bancshares-inc-nyse-gnty/.

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE - KLG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kellogg will be acquired by The Ferrero Group (“Ferrero”) for $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Kellogg Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/wk-kellogg-co-nyse-klg/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.