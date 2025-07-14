BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Monogram Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq - MGRM), Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - VBTX), ESSA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - EPIX), Waters Corporation (NYSE - WAT)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Monogram Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq - MGRM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Monogram will be acquired by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer”) (NYSE – ZBH) for an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $177 million and an enterprise value of approximately $168 million. Monogram common stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $12.37 per share of common stock in cash if certain product development, regulatory and revenue milestones are achieved through 2030. The investigation concerns whether the Monogram Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/monogram-technologies-inc-nasdaq-mgrm/.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - VBTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Veritex will be acquired by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (“HBI”) (Nasdaq: HBAN). HBI will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex in a 100% stock transaction. Based on HBI's closing price of $17.39 as of July 11, 2025, the consideration implies $33.91 per Veritex share or an aggregate transaction value of $1.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Veritex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/veritex-holdings-inc-nasdaq-vbtx/.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - EPIX)

Under the terms of the agreement, ESSA will be acquired by XenoTherapeutics, Inc. (“Xeno”) for approximately $1.91in cash per Common Share and one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”) for each Common Share that entitles the holder to receive up to US$0.06 per CVR within 18 months following the close of the Transaction. The investigation concerns whether the ESSA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/essa-pharma-inc-nasdaq-epix/.

Waters Corporation (NYSE - WAT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Waters will merge with Becton, Dickinson and Company (“BD”) (NYSE - BDX), specifically, BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business. BD's shareholders are expected to own approximately 39.2% of the combined company, and existing Waters shareholders are expected to own approximately 60.8% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Waters Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the dilution to Company shareholders in the combined entity.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/waters-corporation-nyse-wat/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.