Marex Group plc to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 13, 2025

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, August 13. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gyie6oed

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

