Mission Valley Just Got Dirtier: Ike’s Debuts Fry-Stuffed Sandwiches in Mission Valley

Mission Valley, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Valley, meet your new obsession: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is stacking fries in sandwiches, and you’re getting the first bite. Ike’s is officially open in Mission Valley, and it’s breaking all the rules (and a few hearts) with two exclusive new sandwiches inspired by San Diego’s obsession with fries-in-everything.

Located inside the Fenton Marketplace at 2169 Fenton Pkwy, #104, San Diego, CA the new Ike’s brings its signature Dutch Crunch bread, legendary Dirty Sauce, and over-the-top sandwich style to one of San Diego’s most iconic neighborhoods, just in time for the summer heat.

But here’s the twist: Ike’s is taking a bite out of the beloved California burrito with two fry-loaded exclusive sandwichesyou can only get at this location:

#770. Burrito Betrayal – Pastrami, Beef Salami, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda

– Pastrami, Beef Salami, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda #856. Cusco – Vegan Steak, Veggie Bacon, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda

“San Diego has mad love for fries in their burritos, and I do too, but you know I had to make it a sandwich. The Burrito Betrayal is all love and zero regret,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “’America’s Finest City’ has always shown me big love, and I’m just getting started. Mission Valley is just the start of my San Diego sandwich takeover.”

Grand Opening Festivities | Thursday, July 31 | 10 AM – 7 PM

While the shop is now open, the official Grand Opening celebration is set for Thursday, July 31st, and it’s gonna be a full-on lovefest:

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh , in person!

, in person! First 50 guests get a FREE sandwich

get a After that, sandwiches are just $7.97 all day for Ike’s Love Rewards members

for members One lucky Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for a year. That’s right! One whole year of Ike’s!

will win Everyone who buys a sandwich can play Spin-the-Bottle for a shot at exclusive Ike’s prizes

Every Ike’s sandwich is served on our signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in, an iconic duo that’s earned a cult following. With over 1,000 wild creations and more celebrity collab sandwiches than anyone else, Ike’s is known for redefining what a sandwich can be.

Whether you’re a longtime Ike’s fanatic or a first-timer just chasing flavor, Ike’s in Mission Valley is the perfect place to fall in love, one sandwich at a time.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

