SDA TAP LAB – CATALYST CAMPUS MINI ACCELERATOR WELCOMES SECOND COHORT OF INNOVATIVE COMPANIES TO COLORADO SPRINGS

Colorado Springs, CO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus is proud to welcome the second cohort of small businesses to the SDA TAP Lab – Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator, a dynamic two-month program designed to prepare innovative companies for integration with the Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications, and Processes Lab.

These outstanding companies, selected from across the country, bring cutting-edge solutions that align with national space defense priorities. Over the next eight weeks, participants will receive targeted mentorship and critical exposure to key DoD and SDA stakeholders.

Catalyst Campus, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves as a collaborative innovation hub where government, industry, startups, and academia converge to accelerate tech advancement in aerospace and defense. With state-of-the-art facilities and programs like the Mini Accelerator, the Campus provides a launchpad for small businesses looking to break into the national security space ecosystem.

The SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator helps early-stage companies sharpen their technical solutions, navigate government contracting, and align with SDA’s evolving mission needs. Designed as a pipeline into the SDA’s Project Apollo, the program fosters practical integration and real-world application of emerging technologies in areas critical to Space Domain Awareness.

Running from July 8 to August 22, this cohort will include two in-person programming weeks in Colorado Springs from July 15 to 25. During this time, companies will engage with subject matter experts, receive guidance on technical onboarding, and build relationships that support their transition to the SDA TAP Lab.

Each cohort focuses on specific problem sets identified by SDA and Project Apollo. Companies selected for Cohort Two were chosen based on the technical promise of their solutions, alignment with SDA mission areas, and potential for impact across national defense applications. Problem statements for the Mini Accelerator can be viewed at: https://catalystcampus.org/programs/miniaccelerator/.

The Catalyst Campus team, in collaboration with government and industry advisors, led a rigorous review and down-select process to identify the most promising applicants. We are thrilled to introduce the selected companies:

At BQP, we’re developing a quantum-accelerated digital twin platform for mission-critical applications. The platform, BQPhy, is a back-end engine that integrates seamlessly into existing engineering workflows and operates on today’s infrastructure without requiring quantum hardware. We are bridging the gap between current high-performance computers and future quantum computers with probabilistic algorithms from quantum information science, unlocking simulation capabilities that were previously impractical or impossible. BQPhy reduces time, accuracy, and throughput inefficiencies, thereby accelerating development cycles, unlocking previously unexplored design spaces, lowering costs, and enhancing product outcomes. www.bqpsim.com

Paterson Aerospace Systems Corp. is taking a sustainable approach to space exploration through research and development. Our current products aim at improving Space Domain Awareness, by providing automated tracking, detection and maneuvering of objects in earth orbit. For this reason, we are developing technologies capable of tracking the millions of objects smaller than 10cm, which are orbiting the earth and threatening key systems. By giving secure access to this data, as well as automated analysis and trajectory mapping, this technology has the potential to prevent a catastrophic future where access to space is virtually impossible. As humanity moves toward its interplanetary destiny, we will need to be more conscious of our environmental impact on Earth and beyond. At Paterson Aerospace Systems, it is our duty to develop technologies to secure humanity's safe and sustainable future among the stars. www. patersonaerospace.com

R4C Tech specializes in developing advanced cyber-physical intelligence software systems that detect and characterize threats, extract advanced insights, and enable data-driven decision-making. R4C Tech is led by experienced scientists and innovators in aerospace, defense, and artificial intelligence, dedicated to pioneering intelligent systems that significantly enhance national security and critical infrastructure resilience. We are building a suite of tools to support the integration and automation of space domain awareness technologies including a machine learning- and weather-based predictor for a future foreign rocket launch probability given several probable launch windows. www.r4c.tech

Catalyst Campus looks forward to supporting these companies as they advance technologies that enhance national security, strengthen space domain awareness, and shape the future of defense innovation.

About Catalyst Campus

The SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator is a high-impact program designed to support early-stage companies in rapidly developing and refining technology solutions for Space Domain Awareness (SDA). Over two-month cycles, it provides participants with intensive mentorship, technical workshops, and access to cutting-edge data and computational resources. The program focuses on addressing specific SDA problem statements by fostering collaboration with operators and aligning solutions with real-world needs. The program is headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.