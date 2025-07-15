WatchGuard Technologies Names Frédéric Saint-Joigny as Vice President of EMEA Sales

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Frédéric Saint-Joigny as Vice President of EMEA Sales. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer HoJin Kim, Frédéric will lead the company’s regional sales strategy, with a focus on helping partners capture new market opportunities, expand their cybersecurity offerings, and drive the next phase of growth across the region.

Frédéric’s appointment reflects WatchGuard’s ongoing commitment to evolving its leadership and sales organization to anticipate and support the changing needs of the cybersecurity market and partner community. With a strong foundation already in place, his leadership will help unify regional sales, enhance partner support, and accelerate growth.

“Frédéric is the right leader at the right time,” said HoJin Kim, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at WatchGuard. “His proven ability to lead high-performing sales teams, drive partner-centric growth, and guide organizations through transformation makes him an ideal fit as we continue to evolve our business and empower our partners with a broader cybersecurity portfolio.”

Frédéric brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise and channel sales across the cybersecurity and networking sectors. Most recently, he led EMEA sales at Skybox Security, where he expanded regional operations and strengthened channel performance. He also spent several years at Aruba Networks, before and after its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he played a pivotal role in growing the EMEA channel business.

His appointment is pivotal for WatchGuard, as the company helps partners transition from selling individual security products to delivering holistic, integrated cybersecurity solutions, including advanced managed services. By unifying leadership and deepening regional collaboration, WatchGuard is poised to help its partners seize new market opportunities and unlock new levels of growth.

“I’m excited to join WatchGuard at such a transformative moment,” said Frédéric Saint-Joigny, VP of EMEA Sales at WatchGuard. “The company is redefining how it serves and empowers its partner community, and I look forward to working with this talented team to help drive the next phase of growth and success across EMEA.”

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect over 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions, and updates, follow WatchGuard on Instagram, X.com (@WatchGuard), Facebook, or LinkedIn. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.