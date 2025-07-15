Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market to Hit USD 6.21 Billion by 2032, Driven by Social Media Influence and Growing Aesthetic Consciousness, Reports SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market is projected to grow from USD 1.56 billion in 2023 to USD 6.21 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.67% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global non-invasive fat reduction market is growing rapidly due to the prevalence of physical appearance and body image consciousness is on the rise globally, fueled by lifestyle changes and urbanisation, and due to the impact of the media. Men and women alike are searching for non-surgical methods of cosmetic procedures that will boost self-esteem. A cultural trend becoming more prevalent is the desire to appear fit and young. This increased desire to look fit and young is driving demand for non-invasive fat reduction treatments.





The U.S. non-invasive fat reduction market was estimated at USD 526.01 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2071.56 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The U.S is leading the non-invasive fat reduction market in North America due to the large number of people who have disposable income, which they can use to pay for elective and cosmetic treatments that health insurance does not cover. This disposable income motive stimulates people to opt for the non-invasive fat-reducing sessions for cosmetic reasons.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Allergan (CoolSculpting, CoolTone)

Cynosure (SculpSure, TempSure Firm)

Alma Lasers (Accent Prime, Accent Elite)

Cutera, Inc. (truSculpt iD, truSculpt Flex)

BTL Aesthetics (EMSCULPT, EMTONE)

Lumenis Ltd. (NuEra Tight, UltraShape Power)

Venus Concept Inc. (Venus Bliss, Venus Legacy)

InMode Ltd. (BodyTite, Morpheus8 Body)

Zeltiq Aesthetics (CoolAdvantage, CoolMini)

Solta Medical (Thermage FLX, Liposonix)

Fotona (SP Dynamis, StarWalker)

Sciton, Inc. (JOULE X, ProLipo PLUS)

Medtronic (VaserShape, VaserLipo)

Zimmer Biomet (Z Wave Pro, Z Cryo)

Syneron Candela (UltraShape, VelaShape)

REVOLVE Aesthetics (AirSculpt Laser Lipo, AirSculpt+)

Hitech Lasers (LipoZero G2, CaviPlus)

ThermiGen LLC (ThermiSmooth Body, ThermiTight)

Advalight (ADVATx, UltraContour)

Evonik Industries (Ultherapy, CelluContour)

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.56 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.21 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.67% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Cryolipolysis Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market, By Technology

In 2023, the cryolipolysis segment held the largest market share with 35.45%, driven by its safety profile, quick recovery for patients, and great fat reduction outcomes. FDA approvals, extensive clinical utilization, and demonstrable patient interest in non-invasive, targeted body contouring also position the treatment well above alternative treatments, including ultrasound or laser technologies.

Based on End-Use, the Hospital Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market

The hospital segment dominated the non-invasive fat reduction market in 2023 with a 55.41% market share, owing to its advanced infrastructure, availability of certified professionals, and access to FDA-approved technologies. Patients prefer hospitals for safety, comprehensive care, and trusted clinical expertise, especially for procedures requiring precise monitoring and post-treatment support, driving higher procedure volumes in this setting.

By End-Use, the Hospital Segment is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Segment of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market

In 2023, the hospital segment held the largest share of the non-invasive fat reduction market, owing to growing confidence among patients for supervised procedures and increased penetration of aesthetic services within hospitals. Stronger safety requirements, use of sophisticated devices, and expansion of collaboration with cosmetic device manufacturers are speeding up the cosmetic practice of shaping with body fat liquefaction.

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Segmentation

By Technology

Cryolopolysis

Lower-level Laser

Ultra-sound

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Stand-alone Practices

Multispecialty Clinics

Others

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The non-invasive fat reduction market in North America accounted for the largest share of 39.46% in 2023, driven by its high rates of obesity, robust consumer interest in cosmetic treatments, and easy access to advanced technology. Favourable regulatory approvals and well-established market players in the region favour the dominance of the region in the use of non-invasive body contouring procedures.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increasing middle-class populace, increasing awareness towards aesthetic procedures, and increasing healthcare infrastructure. Declining treatment costs, a higher number of trained professionals, and aggressive marketing by global and regional players are the growth drivers. Moreover, the rise of medical tourism and changing cultural attitudes toward aesthetic enhancement contribute to market growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight Population (2023)

5.2 Technology Trends and Patient Preferences (2023), by Region

5.3 Healthcare Spending on Aesthetic Procedures, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.4 Technological Advancements and Adoption Trends (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market by Technology

8. Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market by End-Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

