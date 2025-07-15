NewHydrogen Announces Its First Production of Clean Hydrogen

The Company achieves a major milestone and value inflection point by demonstrating real-time hydrogen production using its novel ThermoLoop™ heat-based water-splitting system

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB:NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen, today announced its first production of clean hydrogen.

"This demonstration by our scientific team represents the achievement of a major milestone and a company value inflection point," said NewHydrogen CEO Steve Hill. "For the first time, we're showing the world how we use heat to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in a continuous looping reaction."

The Company also released an online Special Report featuring the first public demonstration of its functioning ThermoLoop lab benchtop unit producing hydrogen in real-time, which can be viewed at https://newhydrogen.com/special-report.

The Special Report highlights a significant milestone and advancement from previous iterations of ThermoLoop technology. Mr. Hill explained, "Previous versions of the lab unit could only produce oxygen or hydrogen, but both were not achieved simultaneously. Now, for the first time, we've completed the loop. This version enables continuous hydrogen production, allowing our team to refine the chemistry and materials behind ThermoLoop while collecting critical data to guide the next scale-up."

Technology Demonstration

The Special Report provides an unprecedented look inside the laboratory, featuring detailed explanations from the company's scientific team. The video demonstrates ThermoLoop's unique approach to thermochemical water-splitting, which the company believes could eventually make traditional electrolyzers obsolete.

Mr. Hill continued, "We are proud to have the right team, at the right time, working on a technology that could help unlock the full potential of the clean hydrogen economy. I believe that our technology represents a totally different path from conventional electrolyzers and could have a global impact in the not too distant future."

The Special Report features insights from Dr. Eric McFarland, NewHydrogen’s Chief Technology Officer and co-inventor of ThermoLoop. Other team members are also featured, including Dr. Phil Christopher, Professor of Chemical Engineering at UC Santa Barbara, a co-inventor and Principal Investigator on the ThermoLoop project, as well as Sundar Narayanan, NewHydrogen’s Director of Process Engineering, who brings 35 years of industrial and chemical process engineering experience, including more than 20 years with ExxonMobil.

Pathway to Commercial Scale

This lab demonstration represents the first step in scaling the Company’s breakthrough technology from laboratory to commercial applications, similar to how steam reforming of natural gas evolved from lab units to massive commercial plants that now produce over 60 million tons of hydrogen per year in the current $170 billion fossil-fuel-based hydrogen market.

ThermoLoop's heat-based approach addresses the fundamental cost challenge in clean hydrogen production, where electricity currently accounts for up to 73% of production costs. By using heat directly from sources such as concentrated solar, geothermal, nuclear reactors, and industrial waste heat, ThermoLoop bypasses the expensive process of electricity generation.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ - a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world's lowest cost clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource.

Currently, the most common method of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using clean electricity produced from solar or wind. However, clean electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of clean hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity and fundamentally lower the cost of clean hydrogen. Heat can be obtained from sources such as concentrated solar, industrial waste heat and nuclear reactors for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

