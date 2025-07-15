eGifter Report Reveals How Fast, Flexible Gift Card Recognition Is Shaping Workplace Culture

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter today released a new report from the eGifter Insight Lab analyzing 2024 digital gift card trends on its Rewards Express ™ platform. The data reveals a shift toward fast, flexible gift card rewards—like $5 coffee cards—as go-to tools for real-time recognition and team connection.

3 Key Findings from the Report

Appreciation leads: “Thank you” was the top reason for sending a digital gift card.



“Thank you” was the top reason for sending a digital gift card. Flexibility wins: The Visa® Reward Card and eGifter Rewards Choice Card ™ were most frequently sent.



The and ™ were most frequently sent. Small spends, big signals: Most rewards were under $50, with food delivery cards like DoorDash a go-to for connection.





As hybrid work reshapes employee engagement, instant micro-rewards are emerging as a preferred recognition strategy—especially for SMBs without formal HR programs.

“We built Rewards Express for smaller businesses, smaller orders, or just smaller moments that don’t require an enterprise rewards program,” said Tracey Klein, SVP of Sales and Business Development at eGifter. “We’re thrilled with the success and creativity of our customers.”

Rewards Express resonates with users because it’s easy to send multiple gift cards at once—by uploading a spreadsheet, pulling from past orders, or pasting in a list. Thanks to eGifter Smart KYB™, an automated business verification system, instant bulk rewarding is fully self-serve. Secure credit card and Plaid ACH payments are also available, and users can personalize rewards with eGreeting cards, photos, or video messages.

This bulk gift card platform gives business owners and people managers the freedom to recognize great work quickly without formal cycles, stretched budgets, or the risks and inconveniences of buying and managing gift cards manually.

Read the full report: eGifter Insight Lab | Summer 2025 Edition: Rewards Express

