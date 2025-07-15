Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 14 July 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 7 July to 11 July 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-07-07
|BUY
|130
|8.315385
|1 081.00
|XAMS
|2025-07-07
|SELL
|185
|8.402703
|1 554.50
|XAMS
|2025-07-08
|BUY
|391
|8.502941
|3 324.65
|XAMS
|2025-07-08
|SELL
|718
|8.537465
|6 129.90
|XAMS
|2025-07-09
|BUY
|192
|8.569531
|1 645.35
|XAMS
|2025-07-09
|SELL
|90
|8.627778
|776.50
|XAMS
|2025-07-10
|BUY
|407
|8.546314
|3 478.35
|XAMS
|2025-07-10
|SELL
|22
|8.650000
|190.30
|XAMS
|2025-07-11
|BUY
|730
|8.428699
|6 152.95
|XAMS
|2025-07-11
|SELL
|357
|8.486695
|3 029.75
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
