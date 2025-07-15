MEXC Announces T3RN (TRN) Launchpool Event with 190,000 TRN Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the upcoming listing of T3RN (TRN) alongside an exclusive Launchpool staking event. The comprehensive initiative will offer users the opportunity to earn from a substantial total prize pool of 190,000 TRN tokens.

T3RN: Pioneering Universal Web3 Protocol

T3RN is the world's first Universal Execution Protocol that enables atomic cross-chain smart contract execution across multiple blockchain networks without relying on wrapped tokens or trust assumptions. Unlike traditional bridge solutions that often create fragmented user experiences, T3RN's protocol ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating the risk of partial execution failures that have plagued multi-chain operations. The protocol addresses a critical pain point in the current Web3 infrastructure by allowing users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions seamlessly.

The TRN token serves as the native utility token powering the entire T3RN ecosystem, with a fixed maximum supply of 100 million tokens facilitating network security through staking, enabling protocol-level payments, and providing governance rights to holders.

T3RN (TRN) Launchpool Event

MEXC's TRN Launchpool event runs from July 15, 2025, 11:00 UTC to July 23, 2025, 11:00 UTC, featuring dual staking pools with 95,000 TRN rewards each. New users can participate in both USDT and TRN staking pools, while all users can participate in the TRN pool. The event offers a historical average APR of up to 500% for Launchpool events, with participants able to re-stake in the TRN pool for additional rewards.

Who Can Join

TRN holders and community airdrop recipients - Can stake TRN tokens in the Launchpool for high rewards

- Can stake TRN tokens in the Launchpool for high rewards New users - Can participate in both USDT and TRN staking pools

- Can participate in both USDT and TRN staking pools All users - Can participate in the TRN pool



How to Participate

Sign up for a MEXC account

Complete Advanced KYC verification

Deposit and stake TRN or USDT in the designated Launchpool

Begin earning TRN rewards

This event launch demonstrates MEXC's commitment to providing users with exclusive opportunities for early participation in high-quality cryptocurrency projects. Known for rapid token listings, extensive token variety, strong market depth, and competitive fees, MEXC consistently puts user experience first. Through frequent airdrops and diverse event offerings, the platform supports emerging Web3 ventures while helping users unlock profit potential. This strategy reinforces MEXC's position as a gateway to cutting-edge opportunities in the fast-moving crypto space.

Interested users can visit here to register and participate in the staking event.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d93893-a036-4d2a-91f7-8630087c175f