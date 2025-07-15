Glo Fiber Expands High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet in York County, PA

EDINBURG, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached agreements to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Hallam Borough, Hellam Township and Wrightsville Borough in York County, Pennsylvania. Glo Fiber will bring their future-proof, 100% fiber network to over 2,000 homes and businesses in the area, adding to already available 27,000 homes and businesses throughout the County. Engineering work in these new areas is currently underway, and construction will be completed in 2026.

“Hallam Borough is excited to announce the expansion of Glo Fiber to our community,” stated Hallam Borough Councilman, Derek Dietz. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our residents an additional choice for broadband internet service as well as TV service and are certain the partnership between Hallam Borough and Glo Fiber will be of great benefit.”

Hellam Township Board Chairman, Dave Cox, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors said, “We’re happy to be able to offer another option to our residents for fiber.”

"Wrightsville Borough is excited to have Glo-Fiber's advanced fiber-optic internet as a choice for our town. This high-speed service will make more choices available at competitive prices," said Wrightsville Borough Councilman Eric White.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole-Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber’s reliable, high-speed internet to Hallam Borough, Hellam Township, and Wrightsville Borough,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs. “Access to fiber-optic connectivity is essential for residents and businesses alike — unlocking new opportunities for remote work, online education, and seamless digital communication. This expansion not only enhances quality of life, but also strengthens the local economy by attracting new business investments and supporting growth for existing enterprises. We look forward to being a vital part of these communities and fostering a future of innovation and progress."

As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/pa/york for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

