IPSI Teams Up with Bullet Blockchain to Revolutionize Bitcoin ATM Remittances to Mexico

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI), a digital payments innovator dedicated to empowering underserved communities, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with (OTC: BULT), a trailblazer in Bitcoin ATM technology.

This collaboration brings together IPSI’s mission to simplify global payments with BULT’s cutting-edge Bitcoin ATM network and patented technology (U.S. Patent Nos. 9,135,787 and 10,332,205 B1). By integrating BULT’s growing network of ATMs across the U.S., IPSI customers can now easily deposit cash, debit, or credit card funds at these machines, instantly converting them into Bitcoin or USDC for fast, secure remittances to Mexico.

A New Way to Send Money

Imagine walking up to a Bitcoin ATM, depositing cash, and sending money to your family in Mexico within minutes with no complicated processes, no hidden fees, just a simple and transparent way to support your loved ones. That’s what this partnership delivers.

“We’re beyond excited about this game-changing collaboration,” said William Corbett, CEO of IPSI. “With BULT’s innovative Bitcoin ATM technology, we’re making it easier than ever for people to step into the crypto world and send money to Mexico in pesos, dollars, or crypto quickly and securely.”

Why This Matters

Bullet Blockchain, through its subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is a leader in the crypto ATM Intellectual property space, with patented technology that powers secure and efficient transactions. Their expanding network of Bitcoin ATMs across states like California, Texas, and Florida is setting the stage for them to become North America’s top Bitcoin ATM operator.

Together, IPSI and BULT are creating a seamless experience for users, offering:

Instant Crypto Purchases : Buy Bitcoin or stablecoins like USDC directly at BULT’s ATMs.

: Buy Bitcoin or stablecoins like USDC directly at BULT’s ATMs. Fast Remittances : Send funds to Mexico, where recipients can access them via crypto wallets, bank accounts, or even local ATMs.

: Send funds to Mexico, where recipients can access them via crypto wallets, bank accounts, or even local ATMs. Compliance and Scalability: A secure, regulatory-compliant solution designed to grow with global demand.



Silo Cybersecurity Wallet Solutions

Through BULT’s exclusive partnership with Silo Technologies, announced in December 2024, customers in Mexico and South America can benefit from advanced cybersecurity wallet solutions that will be integrated into the Bitcoin ATM network. These solutions include:

Real-Time Threat Detection : Monitors transactions to identify and mitigate potential fraud or hacking attempts instantly.

: Monitors transactions to identify and mitigate potential fraud or hacking attempts instantly. MiCA-Aligned Encryption : Ensures compliance with global crypto regulations, including the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, providing robust security for cross-border transactions.

: Ensures compliance with global crypto regulations, including the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, providing robust security for cross-border transactions. AML/KYC Compliance Tools : Streamlines Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, ensuring secure and compliant transactions for users.

: Streamlines Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, ensuring secure and compliant transactions for users. Remote Monitoring: Allows for continuous oversight of wallet activities, enhancing user trust and safety across Mexico and South America.

These features, tailored for the Latin American market, protect users from rising digital payment fraud, which surged by 70% in the region in 2023, ensuring a secure and seamless remittance experience.

Looking Ahead

IPSI and BULT are joining forces on co-branded marketing campaigns, kicking off in key states like California, Texas, and Florida. This partnership is not just about technology—it’s about empowering people with accessible, affordable, and reliable ways to send money across borders.

For more information about IPSI’s digital payment solutions or BULT’s Bitcoin ATM network, visit their respective websites or follow their updates on social media.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) is a FinTech company focused on delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that meet the needs of unbanked and underserved communities, cross-border transactions, and banking services, including crypto-based remittances. The Company is also targeting the gaming and entertainment industries with real-time merchant payment processing technologies.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Email: investors@ipsipay.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future performance, including future revenues, earnings, strategies, and operations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various factors including: our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to raise additional financing, the success of our business development efforts, the timing of the introduction and success of our products and services, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.