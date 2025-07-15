DIDWW expands its number porting coverage in Hungary, Slovenia, and Finland

DUBLIN, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecoms provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, has expanded its number portability coverage to include a total of 41 countries. This service allows customers to conveniently transfer their phone numbers between network providers, ensuring increased flexibility combined with uninterrupted connectivity. DIDWW now offers businesses and telecom operators the ability to port their numbers in Hungary, Slovenia and Finland, providing instant access to innovative VoIP services worldwide.

Building on its growing global presence, the DIDWW online platform enables customers to port-in telephone numbers at no cost in selected countries and manage the entire porting process online. Users can effortlessly submit all required documentation, select their preferred date for porting-in the phone numbers, monitor progress through real-time status updates, and interact with the expert DIDWW porting team. Additionally, the DIDWW porting tool allows global carriers and enterprises to port numbers on a large scale without causing any interruptions to their live business operations.

Every day, thousands of industry leaders rely on DIDWW SIP trunking services across more than 90 countries, gaining immediate access to a huge selection of local, national, toll-free, and mobile virtual numbers. Powered by global cloud-based VoIP solutions with two-way voice and SMS capabilities, DIDWW helps businesses and telecom operators scale their services, expand existing markets, and enter new geographies.

In addition, DIDWW offers an innovative and cost-efficient cloud phone system, enabling businesses to benefit from an all-in-one communications solution with exceptional power and flexibility.

Joana Kaspariene, Porting Department Manager at DIDWW, said, “We remain fully committed to expanding our porting coverage based on customer needs while developing innovative tools to migrate communications to VoIP within hours. Our self-service user portal features an intuitive, robust interface that serves both end-users and telecom operators, highlighting our customer-centric approach.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

